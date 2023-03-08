Cardiac Arrest Turns Into Homicide In York: Police (DEVELOPING)

The 700 block of Kelly Drive in York. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A 19-year-old man was found shot to death at the scene of a reported cardiac arrest, authorities say.

The police were called to the medical event in the 700 block of Kelly Drive in York City at 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8th, 2023, according to a release by city police.

Upon arrival, the officers "discovered a 19-year-old male deceased from an apparent gunshot wound," the police say. "Detectives were notified and are investigating. This incident appears to be an isolated, targeted act of violence."

The identity of the man was not released. This is a developing story, follow Daily Voice for updates.

Anyone with information on this deadly shooting is asked to contact the police in the following ways: email Det. Baez: abaez@yorkcity.org; or call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204, York City Police Department at 717-846-1234, or 717-849-2219.

