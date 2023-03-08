Open in App
KCBS News Radio

Biden's new budget proposal expected to beef up Medicare

By Natalia Gurevich,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T7auS_0lC7VxeI00

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – President Joe Biden is set to unveil his budget proposal soon, which will include long-term funding for Medicare , among other things.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

One of the strategies for funding healthcare will be higher taxes on the majorly wealthy population, people who make more than $400,000 a year, in the country.

"It's a great push by the president to advance one of his major initiatives," said Nick Fabrizio, a professor of Health Policy at Cornell University on KCBS Radio’s " Ask an Expert " on Wednesday with Margie Shafer and Eric Thomas.

With a Republican-led Congress, the push for the proposal will need to be a bipartisan effort.

"Both parties are going to have to come to the table," he said. "We're going to have some give and take."

Healthcare is still incredibly expensive in the United States, and Chairman Jerome Powell of the Federal Reserve testified before Congress on Wednesday that American healthcare is very expensive compared to other countries.

The medical industry might not be supportive of the new proposal, which would have more eyes on the expenses of providers, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, and other elements of the industry.

"We're going to talk about price caps, we're going to talk about limiting the amount of money you can charge for certain things – nobody likes that," said Fabrizio.

We ultimately have to start somewhere, and taking this industry by industry, sector by sector, will start some unpleasant discussions, but things can't go on the way that they have been.

"That's another main reason the president is pushing on this, and he's getting some good results," he said.

DOWNLOAD the Audacy App
SIGN UP and follow KCBS Radio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Jean-Pierre Laughs Out Loud At Reporter Who Notes Biden Schedule And Asks ‘What’s He Up To?’
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX2 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA1 day ago
Michael Irvin Accuser Shares Vulgar Details of Alleged Misconduct in Court Documents
Phoenix, AZ22 hours ago
‘Makes me sick to my stomach’: Texans outraged over video of owner abandoning German Shepherd on side of road, speeding off
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Tyronn Lue Drops Major Truth Bomb On Russell Westbrook's Performance With The Clippers: “It’s A 100 Percent Buy-In..."
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Landlord who filmed himself doubling tenant's rent is surprised when people tell him he's the bad guy
Miami, FL1 day ago
Khloe & Tristan Arrive At Malika’s 40th Birthday Amid Reports She’s ‘Supporting’ Him After Mom’s Death
West Hollywood, CA22 hours ago
Bay Area city under evacuation ahead of atmospheric river
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Why water experts are no longer excited by California's incoming rain
San Francisco, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy