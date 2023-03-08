Open in App
Virginia Beach, VA
See more from this location?
Virginian-Pilot

Virginia Beach man’s soulful performance on NBC’s ‘The Voice’ lands him spot with Chance The Rapper

By Cianna Morales, The Virginian-Pilot,

3 days ago

Magnus Martin made his mark Tuesday night on NBC’s “The Voice.”

The 25-year-old educator from Virginia Beach delivered a soulful performance of “Sara Smile” by Hall & Oates on the nationally televised reality singing competition. And if that’s not enough, celebrity judge and coach Chance The Rapper picked Martin to be on his team this season.

Chance spun his chair around to face Martin — which is how a judge shows approval — early in the song. At the end of the performance in the blind audition round, he yelled, “I am so excited to win this show with you, Magnus!”

“Man, impeccable song choice. The pacing at which you attacked the song, for a while I was like, man, these runs are going crazy,” Chance said. “And then you just smacked that note at the end? I mean, I already won the whole show, basically.”

The other judges had great things to say as well.

“Your voice was incredible,” Irish singer-songwriter Niall Horan said. “The way you ramped the song up was pretty incredible.”

Veteran “Voice” judge Blake Shelton said, “Your performance got better and better as it went along.”

Popular singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson said to Chance, “You turned around and you were so excited about it, I didn’t want to take that away from you.”

In an audition tape posted on his YouTube channel, Martin said this has always been a dream.

“I’ve always wanted to go on ‘The Voice’ the past couple of seasons, but I’ve been in school and teaching,” Martin said. “But I’m taking a leap on faith and I’m actually just going to just go for it.”

Then, he took to the keyboard and sang “You and I” by Stevie Wonder.

Martin went to Norfolk State University, according to LinkedIn. A Chesapeake Public Schools spokesperson confirmed he was a chorus director at Crestwood Middle School until 2022.

Season 23 of “The Voice” airs on NBC on Monday and Tuesday nights and is available to stream on Peacock.

Cianna Morales, 757-957-1304, cianna.morales@virginiamedia.com

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Virginia Beach, VA newsLocal Virginia Beach, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in America
Virginia Beach, VA4 days ago
Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett Lead Lineup for First-Ever Beach It! Fest
Chesapeake, VA24 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX8 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA1 day ago
Landlord who filmed himself doubling tenant's rent is surprised when people tell him he's the bad guy
Miami, FL1 day ago
'American Idol': 25-Year-Old Truck Driver Performs George Strait Classic With Luke Bryan
Marion, TX11 days ago
The Richest Town in Virginia Has Been Revealed
Poquoson, VA4 days ago
Tyronn Lue Drops Major Truth Bomb On Russell Westbrook's Performance With The Clippers: “It’s A 100 Percent Buy-In..."
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Birmingham singer thrills Kelly Clarkson with Ed Sheeran cover on ‘The Voice’
Birmingham, AL4 days ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy