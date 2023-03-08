Open in App
Variety

Variety and Audible to Host Music Storytelling Panel at SXSW With Tobe Nwigwe From ‘Origins’

By wcinkala,

3 days ago
Rapper, singer and actor Tobe Nwigwe will participate in a panel about his installment of Audible’s latest original music storytelling podcast and Audible Original, “ Origins ,” which debuted in the fall and is currently available. The panel, titled “Variety’s Music Storytelling Panel presented by Audible,” will be moderated by Variety’s Selome Hailu and will include Audible’s executive producer of original music-storytelling, Preston Copley.

The conversation will explore Nwigwe’s music career, while highlighting the inspiration for “Origins,” the Audible Original series featuring eight groundbreaking artists who answer the question: “Where are you from?” In the series, Nwigwe speaks about his influences and journey breaking into the music industry, and during the SXSW panel Nwigwe will dive deeper into his unique story. The panel will also discuss the creation of the Audible Original, innovating in audio and the unique storytelling opportunities available through this exciting entertainment medium. The panel will take place at the Audible Sound Studio located at the Sunset Room on Saturday, March 11, from 12 – 1 p.m. CT.

Together at SXSW, Variety and Audible are taking a closer look at how Audible is continuing to build on its music franchises in meaningful ways to inspire the entire industry. Audible will showcase its “Words + Music” series, “Origins” series and upcoming singing competition podcast, “Breakthrough” through its innovative Audible Sound Studio experience, open to the public on Friday, March 10, through Sunday, March 12. Located at the Sunset Room, this activation space will transport audio enthusiasts inside the minds of a diverse selection of Audible’s music storytelling artists and feature vibrant activations, curated listening experiences and unique takeaways including an “Origins” x Ephemeral Tattoo Studio, which will allow festival goers to select made-to-fade tattoos, and custom vinyl record keepsakes.

Nwigwe was nominated for best new artist at this year’s Grammy Awards and stars in the Netflix series “Mo.” In his “Origins” episode, Nwigwe speaks about transitioning from football to music and making music that inspires.

The event is open to talent and executives attending SXSW via invitation, as well as all SXSW badge-holders on a first come, first served basis.

