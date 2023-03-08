Milk Is Getting a Rebrand — And the Drink Is Looking to Sponsor Every Woman Running a Marathon

Milk — yes, the liquid drink — is getting a rebrand. For International Women’s Day , milk is stepping up for female athletes with the goal to sponsor every woman running a marathon in the U.S. Milk is also making the pledge to feature only women in its campaigns this year. To accelerate gender equality in sports , milk is encouraging women runners to sign up and join #TeamMilk. For every woman that joins, it will then make a donation to the non-profit Girls on the Run. Its goal is to raise $1 million in total donations.

Hillary Clinton Suits Up in Black & Yellow With Pointy Heels for International Women's Day at Forbes 30/50 Summit

So far, milk has committed to sponsor women runners at the Denver, Chicago and New York marathons in 2023. Advantages to joining #TeamMilk include pre-race expert advice, seminars, provided gear and more.

And the team already has some big names. USWNT star Crystal Dunn is an ambassador, along with fellow soccer star Sydney Leroux, UCLA basketball player Kiki Rice and more.

“I am proud to be a part of #TeamMilk in their pledge to spotlight women. For too long, women have been overlooked and under-supported,” Leroux posted on Instagram. “In a world where only 5% of all sports coverage features female athletes, it’s time that we re-evaluate who we highlight — and Milk is making that first leap.”

EBay Will Auction 50 Pairs of Industry Legend Joy Claire's Sneakers on International Women's Day

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sydney Leroux (@sydneyleroux)

On its website, milk lists its key benefits, such as helping build muscle, being more hydrating than water and helping with recovery, for instance. With that, milk markets itself with that tagline: “Fueling your performance journey one glass at a time.”

Ajla Tomljanović Wears Chic Original Penguin Tennis Dress at U.S. Open