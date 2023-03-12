World Baseball Classic schedule: Venezuela vs Puerto Rico, Mexico vs USA on Sunday

After five years away, the World Baseball Classic is back this year. And the event that brings together teams from around the world to find out which nation is the best at baseball kicked off on March 8.
Below you can find today’s games, the full schedule for the WBC , and some other key information for this year’s edition of the classic.
World Baseball Classic schedule: March 12
Teams
Time (ET)
TV
Japan vs Australia
6 AM
FS1
Netherlands vs Italy
7 AM
FS2
Nicaragua vs Israel
12 PM
FS2
Great Britain vs Canada
3 PM
FS1
Venezuela vs Puerto Rico
7 PM
FS1
Mexico vs United States
10 PM
FS1
Australia vs Czech Republic
11 PM
FS2
There are seven World Baseball Classic games today. Sunday’s WBC schedule begins at 6 AM ET, with Japan taking on Australia on FS1. Following that up at 7 AM ET is the Netherlands vs Italy, which airs on Fox Sports 2.
The World Baseball Classic schedule for 2023 kicks off on March 8 with a trio of games that take place in Taichung, Taiwan. However, Taiwan is just once of several locations for the diverse field of teams this year.
Where is World Baseball Classic 2023?
The 2023 World Baseball Classic schedule will take place in four different locations. Below you can find the quartet of locales that will serve as host cities for WBC games.
For this year’s edition of the WBC, there will be four pools of teams with five squads in each. Featuring teams from North America, the Caribbean, Europe, South America, and the South Pacific. Below you can find all 20 World Baseball Classic teams.
