World Baseball Classic schedule: Venezuela vs Puerto Rico, Mexico vs USA on Sunday

Our World Baseball Classic schedule page will offer up the daily rundown for the slate of games each day during the 2023 WBC.

Related: MLB games today – Get watch times for today’s spring training action

After five years away, the World Baseball Classic is back this year. And the event that brings together teams from around the world to find out which nation is the best at baseball kicked off on March 8.

Below you can find today’s games, the full schedule for the WBC , and some other key information for this year’s edition of the classic.

World Baseball Classic schedule: March 12

Teams Time (ET) TV Japan vs Australia 6 AM FS1 Netherlands vs Italy 7 AM FS2 Nicaragua vs Israel 12 PM FS2 Great Britain vs Canada 3 PM FS1 Venezuela vs Puerto Rico 7 PM FS1 Mexico vs United States 10 PM FS1 Australia vs Czech Republic 11 PM FS2

There are seven World Baseball Classic games today. Sunday’s WBC schedule begins at 6 AM ET, with Japan taking on Australia on FS1. Following that up at 7 AM ET is the Netherlands vs Italy, which airs on Fox Sports 2.

We see two World Baseball Classic games today worth really getting excited about. At 7 PM ET on Fox Sports 1, it’s Venezuela vs Puerto Rico. Finally, we’ll see Mexico vs USA at 10 PM ET on FS1.

What is the schedule for the World Baseball Classic in 2023?

Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Below, you can get an advanced look at the upcoming games on the World Baseball Classic schedule. The event began on March 8 and will run through March 21.

Monday, March 13

Teams Time (ET) TV Korea vs China 6 AM FS2 Dominican Republic vs Nicaragua 12 PM FS2 Colombia vs Great Britain 3 PM FS2 Israel vs Puerto Rico 7 PM FS1 Canada vs United States 10 PM FS1

Tuesday, March 14

Teams Time (ET) TV Nicaragua vs Venezuela 12 PM FS2 Canada vs Colombia 3 PM FS2 Israel vs Dominican Republic 7 PM FS1 Great Britain vs Mexico 10 PM FS1

When does World Baseball Classic start?

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The World Baseball Classic schedule for 2023 kicks off on March 8 with a trio of games that take place in Taichung, Taiwan. However, Taiwan is just once of several locations for the diverse field of teams this year.

Where is World Baseball Classic 2023?

The 2023 World Baseball Classic schedule will take place in four different locations. Below you can find the quartet of locales that will serve as host cities for WBC games.

Taichung, Taiwan

Tokyo, Japan

Phoenix, Arizona

Miami, Florida

How many teams are in the World Baseball Classic?

For this year’s edition of the WBC, there will be four pools of teams with five squads in each. Featuring teams from North America, the Caribbean, Europe, South America, and the South Pacific. Below you can find all 20 World Baseball Classic teams.

POOL A

Chinese Taipei

Netherlands

Cuba

Italy

Panama

POOL B

Japan

Korea

Australia

China

Czech Republic

See exclusives Sportsnaut videos on Instagram , YouTube , and TikTok .

POOL C

USA

Mexico

Colombia

Canada

Great Britain

POOL D

Puerto Rico

Venezuela

Dominican Rep.

Israel

Nicaragua

More must-reads: