Senators G Cam Talbot (lower body) out 3 weeks

Ottawa Senators goaltender Cam Talbot will be sidelined three weeks due to a lower-body injury, head coach D.J. Smith announced Wednesday.

Talbot, 35, was a late scratch prior to Monday’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks. Mads Sogaard was ushered into the starting lineup and made 16 saves in a 5-0 loss to the Blackhawks.

Per Smith, Talbot will head back to Ottawa for treatment on his injury.

Talbot owns a 15-14-1 record with one shutout, a 2.85 goals-against average and .905 save percentage in 32 games (29 starts) this season.

He is 216-156-35 with 28 shutouts, a 2.64 GAA and .914 save percentage in 428 career games (410 starts) with the New York Rangers, Edmonton Oilers, Philadelphia Flyers, Calgary Flames, Minnesota Wild and Senators.

–Field Level Media

