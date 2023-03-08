Open in App
Ottawa, IL
See more from this location?
Sportsnaut

Senators G Cam Talbot (lower body) out 3 weeks

By Sportsnaut,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rEwA0_0lC7Pn8g00

Ottawa Senators goaltender Cam Talbot will be sidelined three weeks due to a lower-body injury, head coach D.J. Smith announced Wednesday.

Talbot, 35, was a late scratch prior to Monday’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks. Mads Sogaard was ushered into the starting lineup and made 16 saves in a 5-0 loss to the Blackhawks.

Per Smith, Talbot will head back to Ottawa for treatment on his injury.

Talbot owns a 15-14-1 record with one shutout, a 2.85 goals-against average and .905 save percentage in 32 games (29 starts) this season.

He is 216-156-35 with 28 shutouts, a 2.64 GAA and .914 save percentage in 428 career games (410 starts) with the New York Rangers, Edmonton Oilers, Philadelphia Flyers, Calgary Flames, Minnesota Wild and Senators.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Wild put 12-game point streak on the line vs. Coyotes
Saint Paul, MN1 hour ago
NHL roundup: Bruins become fastest team to 50 wins
Boston, MA8 hours ago
Devils, Hurricanes face off in crucial Metropolitan meeting
Newark, NJ2 hours ago
Hurting at goalie, division leader Knights take on Blues
Saint Louis, MO2 hours ago
Kevin Lankinen shines as Predators clip Kings in shootout
Nashville, TN9 hours ago
Adam Thielen's wife sounds off after his release by Vikings
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Green Bay Packers asking price in Aaron Rodgers trade with Jets revealed
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Minnesota Vikings reportedly expected to cut 2-time Pro Bowler in coming days
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Lamar Jackson offered well north of $40 million per season, still not engaging the Ravens
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Green Bay Packers, New York Jets have ‘worked out’ blockbuster trade with Aaron Rodgers’ decision looming
Green Bay, WI23 hours ago
San Francisco 49ers insider believes pulling off Lamar Jackson trade is possible in 2023
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Hendrick Motorsports could receive big penalties after NASCAR takes parts at Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Boston Red Sox star admits he would have been ‘perfect candidate’ for PEDs, but hates users
Boston, MA2 days ago
Minnesota Vikings receive trade offer for Pro Bowler who is on the block
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Carolina Panthers now open to another big NFL Draft trade
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Joe Mixon’s sister a suspect in recent shooting at Cincinnati Bengals star’s home
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Philadelphia Eagles reportedly place 5-time Pro Bowler on the trade block
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Green Bay Packers will honor Aaron Rodgers trade request, want resolution soon
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Ja Morant was under investigation in September after getting involved in silly high school beef
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Red Wings have another shot at record-setting Bruins
Detroit, MI9 hours ago
Penguins’ Nick Bonino (lacerated kidney) out week-to-week
Pittsburgh, PA20 hours ago
Golden Knights rout Hurricanes, 4-0
Raleigh, NC12 hours ago
Penguins, Rangers to become familiar foes
Pittsburgh, PA3 hours ago
Stars come from behind, upend Kraken in OT
Dallas, TX9 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy