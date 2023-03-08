Miranda Lambert Expands MuttNation To Include Additional Rescue Relief For Animals Post-Natural Disaster

Dog rescuer by day and country music sensation by night, Miranda Lambert has proved time and again that she can do it all.

And if her previous efforts weren’t enough to mark her borderline superhuman, she’s recently expanded her MuttNation Foundation to take on disaster relief rescue missions for animals in crisis.

Founded in 2009, MuttNation’s primary mission has focused on the increase of animal adoptions from shelters, while simultaneously educating about the importance of spaying and neutering pets. And it’s been vastly successful, even partnering with Miranda’s Tractor Supply team for multiple initiatives to expand the outreach.

But after Miranda’s experience post-Hurricane Harvey in 2017, where she was onsite in Houston to help transport animals, her wheels have apparently been spinning with ideas for more permanent solutions to help out.

The new arm of MuttNation named Relief For Rescues will focus primarily on supplying rescue materials and relief to shelters who intake large numbers of needy animals during times of crisis – specifically in natural disasters.

Most people don’t consider how even shelters (both human and animal) are battered by the same storms while still actively trying to be caretakers for those in need. Many face shortages in even basics like food and water during these strenuous times, preventing them from helping larger numbers of animals.

According to chief marketing officer of Tractor Supply, Kimberley Gardiner:

“We are very proud of our long-standing partnership with Miranda and MuttNation and look forward to doing our part to help sustain the important work of Relief for Rescues.

Many people don’t realize the challenges that shelters face in the aftermath of an emergency or disaster. Relief for Rescues provides them with vital support and resources, ensuring that animals receive the care and essentials they need during these critical times.”

In a recent statement about the movement, Miranda further explained:

“It’s really no longer a question of ‘if,” it’s just a matter of ‘when’ the inevitable will happen, and MuttNation and Tractor Supply want to be ready to help shelter pets in times of crisis.

We know it’s not easy to see the road back after a major disaster. We want to provide a ray of sunlight after the storm.”

For the remainder of the week and into Sunday (March 12th), Tractor Supply Co. customers can make donations to the new Relief for Rescues initiative or check out Tractor Supply online to contribute.

Anything for a dog in need, am I right?

