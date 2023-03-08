Open in App
Whiskey Riff

Miranda Lambert Expands MuttNation To Include Additional Rescue Relief For Animals Post-Natural Disaster

By Lacey West,

3 days ago

Dog rescuer by day and country music sensation by night, Miranda Lambert has proved time and again that she can do it all.

And if her previous efforts weren’t enough to mark her borderline superhuman, she’s recently expanded her MuttNation Foundation to take on disaster relief rescue missions for animals in crisis.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert)

Founded in 2009, MuttNation’s primary mission has focused on the increase of animal adoptions from shelters, while simultaneously educating about the importance of spaying and neutering pets. And it’s been vastly successful, even partnering with Miranda’s Tractor Supply team for multiple initiatives to expand the outreach.

But after Miranda’s experience post-Hurricane Harvey in 2017, where she was onsite in Houston to help transport animals, her wheels have apparently been spinning with ideas for more permanent solutions to help out.

The new arm of MuttNation named Relief For Rescues will focus primarily on supplying rescue materials and relief to shelters who intake large numbers of needy animals during times of crisis – specifically in natural disasters.

Most people don’t consider how even shelters (both human and animal) are battered by the same storms while still actively trying to be caretakers for those in need. Many face shortages in even basics like food and water during these strenuous times, preventing them from helping larger numbers of animals.

According to chief marketing officer of Tractor Supply, Kimberley Gardiner:

“We are very proud of our long-standing partnership with Miranda and MuttNation and look forward to doing our part to help sustain the important work of Relief for Rescues.

Many people don’t realize the challenges that shelters face in the aftermath of an emergency or disaster. Relief for Rescues provides them with vital support and resources, ensuring that animals receive the care and essentials they need during these critical times.”

In a recent statement about the movement, Miranda further explained:

“It’s really no longer a question of ‘if,” it’s just a matter of ‘when’ the inevitable will happen, and MuttNation and Tractor Supply want to be ready to help shelter pets in times of crisis.

We know it’s not easy to see the road back after a major disaster. We want to provide a ray of sunlight after the storm.”

For the remainder of the week and into Sunday (March 12th), Tractor Supply Co. customers can make donations to the new Relief for Rescues initiative or check out Tractor Supply online to contribute.

Anything for a dog in need, am I right?

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert)

The post Miranda Lambert Expands MuttNation To Include Additional Rescue Relief For Animals Post-Natural Disaster first appeared on Whiskey Riff .
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX8 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX2 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA1 day ago
Landlord who filmed himself doubling tenant's rent is surprised when people tell him he's the bad guy
Miami, FL1 day ago
Michael Irvin Accuser Shares Vulgar Details of Alleged Misconduct in Court Documents
Phoenix, AZ23 hours ago
Khloe & Tristan Arrive At Malika’s 40th Birthday Amid Reports She’s ‘Supporting’ Him After Mom’s Death
West Hollywood, CA23 hours ago
Wall Of Tumbleweeds Swallow Up Rural Colorado Road
Colorado Springs, CO3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy