Open in App
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Dairy Queen’s ‘Free Cone Day’ is coming this month

By Matt Adams,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CX5AE_0lC7NW9l00

( WXIN ) — There’s no better way to put winter behind you and look forward to spring than by having an ice cream cone.

You can get a free one at participating Dairy Queen locations on Monday, March 20, as DQ celebrates its annual “Free Cone Day” to mark the first day of spring.

“We like to think of Free Cone Day as the beginning of our favorite season – treat season!” Maria Hokanson, executive vice president, marketing at ADQ, said in a statement.

There’s a hidden image on Toblerone chocolate bars: Can you spot it?

Customers can get a free small vanilla cone – what DQ called its “iconic curl you crave” – with no purchase necessary. “All you have to do is show up and order!” the company said on its website .

The promotion, which first launched in 2014, is available all day while supplies last and is good for one cone per person.

Dairy Queen said you can get them at participating “U.S. non-mall locations.” It may not be available on delivery or mobile orders.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
UPDATE: Fort Smith police locate one of three missing teens
Fort Smith, AR3 days ago
Fayetteville Schools offers superintendent position
Fayetteville, AR3 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA1 day ago
Barnett defense attorney moves to withdraw following federal convictions on insurrection charges
Gravette, AR3 days ago
Fort Smith police respond to vehicle-pedestrian hit-and-run
Fort Smith, AR2 days ago
Razorbacks Athletic Director responds to phone incident
Fayetteville, AR22 hours ago
Florida woman calls for ‘Sugar Daddy Appreciation Day’ at board meeting
Boca Raton, FL20 hours ago
Pie in the Sky: Juvenile bald eagle snatches pizza slice in Connecticut
Wethersfield, CT2 days ago
11 books are off Siloam Springs Public Library shelves
Siloam Springs, AR2 days ago
Business reacts to bill that would ban Delta products
Fayetteville, AR2 days ago
Chiefs legend Otis Taylor dead at 80
Kansas City, MO1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy