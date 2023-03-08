Wednesday's Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Adbert Alzolay, Javier Assad, Ben Brown, Jeremiah Estrada, Ryan Jensen, Caleb Kilian, Julian Merryweather, Ethan Roberts, Michael Rucker, Keegan Thompson, and Hayden Wesneski, as well as left-handed pitchers Brandon Hughes and Justin Steele, INFs Miles Mastrobuoni, Zach McKinstry, Christopher Morel, and Patrick Wisdom, C Miguel Amaya and OFs Kevin Alcántara, Alexander Canario, Brennen Davis and Nelson Velázquez on contracts.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with RHPs Jake Bird, Blair Calvo, Noah Davis, Ryan Feltner, Gavin Hollowell, Peter Lambert, Justin Lawrence, Nick Mears, Riley Pint and Connor Seabold, LHPs Lucas Gilbreath and Ryan Rolison, C Brian Serven, INFs Warming Bernabel, Julio Carreras, Elehuris Montero, Ezequiel Tovar and Alan Trejo, OFs Sean Bouchard, Yonathan Daza and Brenton Doyle and INF/OFs Nolan Jones and Michael Toglia on one-year contracts.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Acquired INF/OF Mark Mathias from Texas in exchange for a player to be named later. Placed RHP Max Kranick on the 60-day IL.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed LHP Kyle Lobstein.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Named Chuck Smith outside linebacker coach.

DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed OL Ross Pierschbacher.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released CB Shaquill Griffin.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Loaned D Lawrence Pilut to Rochester (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Jordan Spence from Ontario (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Returned C Pontus Holmberg and LW Alex Steeves to Toronto (AHL).

American Hockey League

CALGARY WRANGLERS — Acquired D Connor Murphy.

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Released RW Cam Hausinger from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Returned D Koletrane Wilson to Indy (ECHL).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Signed D Anton Malmstrom to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

SOCCER MLS Next Pro

COLUMBUS CREW 2 — Signed D Xavier Zengue, pending league and federation approval.

National Women's Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed G Lyza Bosselmann, Ms Nicole Douglas, Paige Metayer and Riley Tanner, Fs Civana Kuhlmann and Lena Silano.

