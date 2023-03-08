Open in App
Colorado State
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
San Diego Union-Tribune

Wednesday's Transactions

By The Associated Press,

3 days ago

BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Adbert Alzolay, Javier Assad, Ben Brown, Jeremiah Estrada, Ryan Jensen, Caleb Kilian, Julian Merryweather, Ethan Roberts, Michael Rucker, Keegan Thompson, and Hayden Wesneski, as well as left-handed pitchers Brandon Hughes and Justin Steele, INFs Miles Mastrobuoni, Zach McKinstry, Christopher Morel, and Patrick Wisdom, C Miguel Amaya and OFs Kevin Alcántara, Alexander Canario, Brennen Davis and Nelson Velázquez on contracts.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with RHPs Jake Bird, Blair Calvo, Noah Davis, Ryan Feltner, Gavin Hollowell, Peter Lambert, Justin Lawrence, Nick Mears, Riley Pint and Connor Seabold, LHPs Lucas Gilbreath and Ryan Rolison, C Brian Serven, INFs Warming Bernabel, Julio Carreras, Elehuris Montero, Ezequiel Tovar and Alan Trejo, OFs Sean Bouchard, Yonathan Daza and Brenton Doyle and INF/OFs Nolan Jones and Michael Toglia on one-year contracts.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Acquired INF/OF Mark Mathias from Texas in exchange for a player to be named later. Placed RHP Max Kranick on the 60-day IL.

Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed LHP Kyle Lobstein.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Named Chuck Smith outside linebacker coach.

DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed OL Ross Pierschbacher.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released CB Shaquill Griffin.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Loaned D Lawrence Pilut to Rochester (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Jordan Spence from Ontario (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Returned C Pontus Holmberg and LW Alex Steeves to Toronto (AHL).

American Hockey League

CALGARY WRANGLERS — Acquired D Connor Murphy.

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Released RW Cam Hausinger from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Returned D Koletrane Wilson to Indy (ECHL).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Signed D Anton Malmstrom to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

SOCCER
MLS Next Pro

COLUMBUS CREW 2 — Signed D Xavier Zengue, pending league and federation approval.

National Women's Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed G Lyza Bosselmann, Ms Nicole Douglas, Paige Metayer and Riley Tanner, Fs Civana Kuhlmann and Lena Silano.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
Espinoza lifts Earthquakes to 1-0 victory over Rapids
San Jose, CA8 hours ago
Matt Duchene scores shootout winner, Predators top Kings 2-1
Los Angeles, CA7 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Michael Irvin Accuser Shares Vulgar Details of Alleged Misconduct in Court Documents
Phoenix, AZ22 hours ago
Fernando Tatis Jr. gets 1st hits for Padres since 2021
San Diego, CA12 hours ago
Column: Padres great Randy Jones, recovering from 10-hour surgery, eyes special opening day
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Tyronn Lue Drops Major Truth Bomb On Russell Westbrook's Performance With The Clippers: “It’s A 100 Percent Buy-In..."
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Bengals RB Joe Mixon's Sister, Shalonda, Named As Suspect In Shooting At His Home That Left A Teen Hospitalized
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Colts QB questions continue to swirl as free agency looms
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Padres notes: Drew Pomeranz could land opening day roster spot; Craig Stammen injured; Juan Soto to WBC
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Spring training update: Fernando Tatis Jr. gets first hits of spring, Blake Snell mostly sharp in win
San Diego, CA14 hours ago
Cincinnati holds on for 1-0 victory over Sounders
Cincinnati, OH11 hours ago
Smith leads Pacers to 121-115 win over short-handed Pistons
Indianapolis, IN11 hours ago
Opinion: ReWild Mission Bay remains the better plan for San Diego marsh restoration
San Diego, CA1 hour ago
Medranda rallies Columbus to 1-1 draw with Toronto
Columbus, OH10 hours ago
Lightning captain Steven Stamkos injures left leg
Tampa, FL12 hours ago
Lemon Grove to install all-way stop outside elementary school amid speeding concerns
Lemon Grove, CA2 hours ago
Blake injured in Union's 1-0 victory over Fire
Chicago, IL10 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy