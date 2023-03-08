Open in App
Syracuse, NY
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jim Boeheim’s future at Syracuse in doubt after buzzer-beater loss in ACC tournament

By Robert Zeglinski,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uXB4V_0lC7MTTN00

What a WONDERFUL way to kick off March Madness!

During a second-round ACC tournament game Wednesday, Wake Forest and Syracuse’s Men’s basketball teams traded haymaker after haymaker. And in the final moments, the two squads found themselves knotted up at 74 points apiece.

After Syracuse bumbled around with the ball on their end, Wake Forest quickly charged up the court to get into position for a game-winning shot. A perfect pass would find Daivien Williamson open for three.

It’s the third month of the calendar year — a.k.a. March — so, c’mon now; you already know what happened next. Williamson drained his shot for an incredible 77-74 Wake Forest win.

There are a lot of consequences to what might be the first sweet moment of this year’s March Madness. Let’s focus on two.

The first is that Williamson’s game-winning shot saw Wake Forest cover a pregame -2.5 spread with DraftKings. A relatively even 55 percent of the handle was on Syracuse (+2.5), along with 63 percent of the money. Needless to say, a lot was riding on Williamson hitting nothing but the net.

More importantly for Syracuse fans, Williamson might have just ended longtime Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim’s career, too. Boeheim has been at the helm of the Orange since 1976 but hasn’t provided much clarity on his future lately.

The coach didn’t really provide a concrete answer in the press room after Syracuse’s season officially ended, saying he already gave his “retirement speech”, but that he hasn’t personally decided what’s next:

For what it’s worth, this is what Boeheim told ESPN in an early February interview about what lies ahead:

“Listen, this has been the question of the day for 15 years. This isn’t a new question. It’s just the calendar going, ‘Well, he’s 78,’” he said then. “And I’m not going to retire because it’s the calendar. Anything can happen. Anything, literally. We’ll just see what happens. I don’t say anything because I don’t know.”

Suppose Wednesday was indeed the end of Boeheim at Syracuse. This makes matters a little more poetic. In that same conversation with ESPN, Boeheim ripped the Demon Deacons, among a trio of ACC programs, for buying their team. He would later offer a weak non-apology after receiving backlash for those comments.

Just over a month later, Wake Forest may have pulled the curtains on Boeheim’s 47-year tenure on the Syracuse bench.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Syracuse, NY newsLocal Syracuse, NY
Assessing and Projecting: Benny Williams Versus Wake Forest
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
Hot topics: Adrian Autry was asked Friday about his coaching staff and his Syracuse players
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
Syracuse Basketball: AAU coach details decision by 4-star Marcus Adams
Syracuse, NY2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Duke wins 2023 Men's ACC Championship beating Virginia 59-49; Coach Jon Scheyer makes history
Durham, NC11 hours ago
How to still find tickets for the 2023 ACC Tournament
Greensboro, NC1 day ago
The real story of perseverance behind a missed half-court shot and the online fallout
Greensboro, NC1 day ago
These are the most famous alumni of Guilford County high schools
High Point, NC2 days ago
Experienced Farmville Central takes on Reidsville in NCHSAA 2A title game
Reidsville, NC2 days ago
Bae’s Burgers finds home in Mooresville
Mooresville, NC2 days ago
Caesars looking to Greensboro to hire hundreds for Danville Casino
Danville, VA2 days ago
Country entertainer adopting Asheboro
Asheboro, NC5 days ago
This Is North Carolina's Best Italian Restaurant
Concord, NC3 days ago
Council Gets Blasted For Being Ultra Business Unfriendly
Greensboro, NC3 days ago
Yes, you could see snowflakes Sunday morning
Greensboro, NC1 day ago
What is status of SECU branch that had been planned in Graham?
Graham, NC2 days ago
Man accused of trespassing on two Alamance Burlington schools
Burlington, NC3 days ago
Armed robbery at a Greensboro grocer, police say
Greensboro, NC11 hours ago
US 52 North crash closes multiple lanes in Winston-Salem
Winston-salem, NC1 day ago
NC state trooper involved in deadly shooting while investigating crash
Albemarle, NC2 days ago
Charges pending against tractor-trailer driver after crash closes part of I-40, troopers say
Asheboro, NC3 days ago
Teddy Bears now under new management, opens drive thru
Yanceyville, NC2 days ago
WATCH: Service dog alerts Harris Teeter employees to woman having seizure
Winston-salem, NC3 days ago
Asheboro man in critical condition after being thrown from truck during crash on I-73 south, troopers say
Asheboro, NC3 days ago
Person found dead near a car on Hwy 220 and I-85 N Guilford County Sheriff's Office says
Greensboro, NC1 day ago
Police seek fifth suspect after melee that erupted in downtown Burlington
Burlington, NC3 days ago
Family of 17-year-old killed in a traffic stop in Greensboro planning to file a lawsuit, attorney says
Greensboro, NC3 days ago
Homeowners up in arms over property reval
Asheboro, NC4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy