Black Enterprise

50 Cent Intends to Collect $6M Award from Former Employee Who Embezzled Millions from Sire Spirits By Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton, 3 days ago

By Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton, 3 days ago

After taking a former employee to court and winning a judgment against him, 50 Cent has posted, via his Instagram account, that he’s gonna need ...