Cleveland.com

On Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s Ohio State receiver Mount Rushmore: 3 teammates, 1 ringleader By Nathan Baird, cleveland.com, 3 days ago

By Nathan Baird, cleveland.com, 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Give Jaxon Smith-Njigba credit for staying humble and not putting himself on his Mount Rushmore of Ohio State football wide receivers. For ...