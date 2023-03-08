Need-to-Know: KSR at the SEC Tournament in Nashville

Photo by Dr. Michael Huang | Kentucky Sports Radio

After a fun detour in Tampa, the SEC Tournament is back in its rightful home in Nashville, and for the first time since 2019, we’ll get the full experience. Kentucky may not play until Friday night, but the Big Blue Nation is already making its presence known on Broadway, with wise bar owners flying their Kentucky flags proudly in hopes of luring fans in.

If it’s been a while since you’ve been to Nashville, well, things have changed. The city continues to boom in size and price. Now more than ever, Broadway is a zoo, lined with country music star bars and restaurants, each boasting a rooftop. Party buses, pedal taverns, tractors, and yes, even hot tubs, make the rounds, with bachelorettes and bros woo-ing their way up and down Broadway. If you spend even a little time there this week, you’ll see it all.

In the past, I’ve done flowcharts to share my suggestions on the best places to eat and/or drink around town. Given the rate at which Nashville has changed and the impact of the pandemic, those are woefully outdated, and, to be honest, I can’t keep up with all the new spots. That said, I’ll give a few of my favorites.

DOWNTOWN

Assembly Food Hall: Of all the changes downtown, this is one the locals actually like. Assembly Food Hall is a massive food court with local eateries (Prince’s, The Pharmacy, Thai Esane), several bars, and a giant rooftop. It’s part of the 5th & Broadway shopping complex right across from Bridgestone. This is something downtown desperately needed and a great option if you don’t have a reservation somewhere, want a quick bite, or you’re with a big group. There are also several standalone restaurants on the outside of the complex (Eddie V’s, Boqueria, Blanco Cantina, Twelve-Thirty Club) and Sixty Vines, a wine and tapas bar, on the roof.

Nice Dinner (Good luck if you haven’t made a reservation on OpenTable or Resy): Bourbon Steak, Yolan (Italian), Jeff Ruby’s, Carne Mare (Gulch), Sixty Vines (tapas), Twelve Thirty Club, Druise & Darr

Good breakfast/brunch: Liberty Common, Hampton Social, Pancake Pantry (there’s one downtown now), Biscuit Love (Gulch)

NEARBY NEIGHBORHOODS

Downtown Nashville can be a lot. If you need a break from the madness and/or want to check out the real Nashville, hop in an Uber or Lyft and head to one of the great neighborhoods just outside downtown. East Nashville, Germantown, 12 South, and WeHo are all a short drive from Broadway and include tons of great restaurants and bars. For a fun Saturday night, pick a restaurant and a nearby brewery and enjoy yourself.

Nice dinner: Butcher & Bee (East Nashville), Lockeland Table (East Nashville), The Optimist (Germantown), Earnest Bar & Hideaway (WeHo)

Casual dinner: Five Points Pizza (East Nashville, West Nashville), BarTaco (East Nashville, 12 South), Edley’s (East Nashville, 12 South), Joyland (East Nashville), Dicey’s Tavern (WeHo), Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint (Germantown, Edgehill)

Good breakfast/brunch: Snooze (East Nashville), Butter Milk Ranch (12 South), Cafe Roze (East Nashville), Henrietta Red (Germantown), Joyland (East Nashville)

Best breweries: Smith & Lentz (East Nashville), Bearded Iris (Germantown, West Nashville), Monday Night Brewing Co. (Germantown), Southern Grist (East Nashville, Nations), Fait La Force (WeHo)

If you’re a beer nerd, check out the Music City Brew Hop, a trolley that goes to all the good breweries in town. Could be a great option if Kentucky loses early and you’re looking for something to do on Saturday or Sunday.

If you have any questions on where to eat, drink or hang out, please feel free to reach out to me on Twitter (@MrsTylerKSR) or on KSBoard, where we’ll be sharing recommendations all week.

– PARKING, ARENA POLICIES –

If you’re looking for a good place to park, do yourself a favor and download these apps/bookmark these sites: Parking.com, SpotHero, ParkWhiz. They show you all the cheapest garages/lots near Bridgestone Arena and allow you to prebook a spot. Right now, it looks like you can book a spot at 1201 Demonbreum, which is about a nine-minute walk to the arena, for $8 on Friday night. Not bad.

In past years, you’ve also been able to park in Lot R of Nissan Stadium and take a shuttle to the arena for only $3 roundtrip. If you don’t want to worry about parking or driving, Uber/Lyft is the way to go, but beware of surge pricing.

This has been the case for many years now, but if you’re going to the game, keep the SEC’s Clear Bag Policy in mind.

Also, if you’re curious, alcohol will only be sold in suites and premium areas in Bridgestone Arena.

Photo by Dr. Michael Huang | Kentucky Sports Radio

– EVENTS –

Thursday night: Alice Blue Gown concert

Shannon the Dude’s band Alice Blue Gown will be performing at The Green Light Bar on Thursday night from 8 p.m. to midnight. It’s located at 833 Hawkins Street, about a mile from the arena. Parking is free and there is no cover. Fair warning: there’s a good chance Ryan Lemond crowd surfs.

KSR Friday Morning Show: Tin Roof Broadway

Once again, Tin Roof will be KSR’s home for the Friday morning show. If you’ve come in the past or even just listened on the radio, you know the place will be absolutely packed. I suggest getting in line early to ensure you get a good spot.

The location of the pregame and postgame show(s) is to be determined, so stay tuned to the site and Matt’s Twitter account for updates.

Friday Morning: Greater Nashville UK Alumni Club Pep Rally

Friday, 9 to 11 a.m. CT, Ole Red (300 Broadway)

If Tin Roof is too packed for your liking, head on down to Ole Red for the Greater Nashville UK Alumni Club Pep Rally. There will be live music from the Commonwealth Band and Bent Penny Band, raffle items, Best Dressed contests (adults and children), and more. The club will also be collecting donations for this year’s UK DanceBlue Marathon. Cost to attend is $20 per person in advance and $25 at the door. Children 12 and under are free. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Click here to register.

Photo: Assembly Food Hall

Saturday: SEC Tournament Tailgate at Assembly Food Hall

If Kentucky wins Friday night and you’re looking for a place to pregame before the semifinal on Saturday, Assembly Food Hall is hosting a tailgate party on Skydeck, the largest rooftop in downtown Nashville. Admission is free and there will be drink specials, entertainment, giveaways, and big screens to watch the games. You can take any food you get in the food hall upstairs to enjoy at the party.

Saturday night: Daylight Savings Time begins

Don’t forget to turn your clocks forward as we spring forward in the wee hours of Sunday morning. If the Cats make it to Sunday, that’s gonna be an early wakeup call.