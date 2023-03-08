Open in App
San Benito, TX
Sheriff: Man admits to evading arrest after racing near San Benito

By Alejandra Yañez,

3 days ago

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Cameron County man was arrested after allegedly racing in San Benito and failing to pull over when pursued by law enforcement, the Sheriff’s Office stated.

Jason Lee Iracheta, 22, was arrested on charges of evading arrest with a motor vehicle, a news release from the sheriff’s office stated.

The arrest came after deputies, alongside multiple other law enforcement agencies, conducted a street racing operation in the San Benito area.

Man sentenced for smuggling attempt that killed teen

On Feb. 26 Iracheta drove a Buick Le Sabre passenger vehicle and allegedly drove around a marked Deputy Constable unit “in an aggressive manner,” the release stated. Deputies reported the Buick Le Sabre was just one of several vehicles that exited the expressway at a high rate of speed on Frontage Rd approaching Runnels Rd.

After the “aggressive” display with law enforcement, deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but Iracheta refused to stop and a pursuit ensued, the sheriff’s office said. The vehicles got back onto the expressway, reaching speeds of up to 80 mph, the release stated.

Father sentenced to probation after Edinburg crash that killed son

“Due to the potential threat to the community, the deputy had to disengage to avoid any collision,” a release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza stated.

On March 6, investigators made contact with Iracheta who confessed he was the driver of the 2005 Buick that evaded arrest, authorities said.

“Iracheta admitted that he noticed the red and blue emergency lights on the patrol units, but added that he was afraid of going to jail because his vehicle registration had expired since 2018,” the release stated.

