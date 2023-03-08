Open in App
Boston, MA
See more from this location?
WPRI 12 News

On tap: Booze still allowed on Amtrak in New Hampshire

By KATHY McCORMACK and PATRICK WHITTLE Associated Press,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04c9Ga_0lC7EyvS00

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Riders on an Amtrak train that runs from Maine to Boston can continue to buy alcoholic beverages during the 35-mile stretch of the trip that goes through New Hampshire as officials said they plan to work out a “creative solution” to avoid violating a state liquor law.

The Amtrak Downeaster takes passengers 145 miles (233 kilometers) from Brunswick, Maine, to Boston. The train includes a cafe car that serves alcohol.

Live free or dry: No buying booze on Amtrak in New Hampshire

The Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority, a quasi-government agency that has a service agreement with Amtrak, said it was told by the New Hampshire Liquor Commission that the train can’t serve alcohol during the New Hampshire portion of the journey. There’s a law that forbids serving alcohol that hasn’t been purchased in the state.

The liquor commission “will initiate a simple change in statute to ensure there is no further confusion,” to allow alcohol sales to continue, spokesperson E.J. Powers said Wednesday.

In a statement Tuesday, the commission said that the Massachusetts-based company that provides the train’s food and beverage service “inadvertently acknowledged that it had been in violation” of New Hampshire’s law as it was in the process of renewing its license to serve alcohol on the Downeaster.

The commission, which granted the renewal, said it is “exploring a creative solution, laying tracks for a unique partnership between New Hampshire and Maine.”

Meanwhile, alcohol sales will continue as usual.

“It’s our understanding that the liquor sales on board will not need to be suspended in New Hampshire, and we’re very grateful of that,” said Patricia Quinn, executive director of the rail authority.

The train brings hundreds of thousands of passengers to Boston every year, and its advertising sometimes plays up the ability to relax with a drink during the ride. It’s a popular travel alternative for sports and concerts because the line ends just steps from TD Garden, one of New England’s biggest performance venues.

Amtrak is aware that “customers on board the Downeaster are still able to continue purchasing alcoholic drinks from the café car when riding through New Hampshire,” said Jason Abrams, an Amtrak representative.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Maine State newsLocal Maine State
10-year-old student arrested for having gun at Maine school
Monroe, ME1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Cyclist to bike perimeter of US for 2nd time
Seekonk, MA1 day ago
Fane Tower project in Providence is dead
Providence, RI1 day ago
Nashua woman seriously injured in snowmobile accident
Nashua, NH1 day ago
Report released concerning Massachusetts woman, former BCC student, who died while on the job
Westerly, RI1 day ago
Serious two-car crash with entrapment, ejection, requires multiple Medflights in Londonderry
Londonderry, NH14 hours ago
MBTA puts speed restrictions on 4 subway lines
Boston, MA2 days ago
Car crashes into New Bedford Stop & Shop
New Bedford, MA1 day ago
Attleboro Mayor Cathleen DeSimone sworn in to office
Attleboro, MA22 hours ago
Safety tips for Daylight Saving Time
East Providence, RI1 day ago
A slaughterhouse in Westport
Westport, MA3 days ago
Popular Boston bakery closing later this month for movie shoot
Boston, MA3 days ago
‘Heartbreaking’: Dozens of RI children with special needs not receiving education
Providence, RI2 days ago
Pie in the Sky: Juvenile bald eagle snatches pizza slice in Connecticut
Wethersfield, CT2 days ago
$31M Mega Millions ticket sold in Woburn earlier this year finally claimed, lottery says
Woburn, MA3 days ago
Mega Millions jackpot claimed in Mass. for the 2nd time this month
Waltham, MA3 days ago
DA investigating after body washes up on South Shore beach
Plymouth, MA1 day ago
Austin Lee Dillon Of Dorchester Arrested By Boston Police For Murder
Boston, MA23 hours ago
Feds issue new indictment against Boston activist Monica Cannon-Grant and husband on fraud charges
Boston, MA2 days ago
Pod of Dolphins Spotted in Fall River Enjoying the Taunton River
Fall River, MA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy