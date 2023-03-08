Open in App
Winston-salem, NC
See more from this location?
WNCT

Wake Forest gets first ACC Tournament win since 2017

By AP Sports,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SCLQU_0lC7EtVp00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Daivien Williamson made a game-winning 3-pointer with 0.5 seconds left and Wake Forest beat Syracuse 77-74 on Wednesday for its first ACC Tournament win since 2017.

Wake Forest (19-13), the No. 9 seed, advances to play top-seeded Miami in the quarterfinals on Thursday. The Deamon Deacons had lost six straight games at the NCAA Tournament and nine of their last 10.

Williamson grabbed a long rebound off a missed jumper by Joe Girard and handed it to teammate Tyree Appleby, who dribbled up the court and drew multiple defenders at the top of the key. Williamson was left open for a long 3-pointer and Syracuse was well short on a heave at the buzzer.

“We just had to go, we knew we ain’t have no timeouts,” Williamson said in a TV interview. “Tyree made a great pass, I had confidence to knock it down and I did.”

Williamson finished with four 3-pointers and 17 points and Appleby had 15 points and 12 assists for Wake Forest. Bobi Klintman secured a double-double in the first half and finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Cameron Hildreth also scored 15 points and Andrew Carr had 10 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

Wake Forest scored the opening four points of the second half to take its first lead, 37-35, since it was 6-5. Appleby and Williamson each made a 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions to cap a 17-1 run for a 54-42 lead. The run came during the Deamon Deacons’ 21-7 start to the half.

Hildreth scored seven straight Wake Forest points to help build a 70-66 lead and he added a spinning shot in the lane with 36.2 seconds left to tie it at 74-all.

Benny Williams had 18 points, 11 rebounds and five steals and Judah Mintz added 18 points with seven assists for Syracuse (17-15). Jesse Edwards, who had 27 points on Saturday in a 72-63 win over Wake Forest, was held to just two points in the first half and finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Williams completed a three-point play to tie it at 60-all and he sank a 3-pointer with 59.5 seconds left for a 74-72 lead.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Syracuse, NY newsLocal Syracuse, NY
Coach K Comments On Jim Boeheim’s ‘Awkward’ Syracuse Retirement
Syracuse, NY2 days ago
Elephant birthday celebration
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Farmville Central wins 8th 2-A boys basketball title
Farmville, NC18 hours ago
No. 12 ECU sweeps doubleheader, series from Liberty
Greenville, NC9 hours ago
Farmville Central, Reidsville face off for 2A title
Reidsville, NC1 day ago
What channel is the Duke basketball game on tonight vs. Virginia? | FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for ACC Tournament championship 2023
Durham, NC1 day ago
How to still find tickets for the 2023 ACC Tournament
Greensboro, NC1 day ago
The real story of perseverance behind a missed half-court shot and the online fallout
Greensboro, NC1 day ago
2A girls basketball state finalists have opposite levels of experience
Salisbury, NC2 days ago
These are the most famous alumni of Guilford County high schools
High Point, NC2 days ago
Welcome to NC! Woman wins lottery after moving to state
Greensboro, NC1 day ago
‘Big smile right now’: Woman wins $120,000 after buying $1 lottery ticket at Greensboro store
Greensboro, NC15 hours ago
Caesars looking to Greensboro to hire hundreds for Danville Casino
Danville, VA2 days ago
Case remains unsolved after local woman killed last fall in Greensboro
Greensboro, NC1 day ago
Greensboro residents create prayer house
Greensboro, NC1 day ago
High rise building fire in Winston-Salem
Winston-salem, NC3 days ago
Officer hits man with car in Winston-Salem, police say
Winston-salem, NC1 day ago
'He's alive:' Brother of kidnapped American from Winston-Salem speaks out
Winston-salem, NC3 days ago
1 injured in I-73 crash in Greensboro
Greensboro, NC3 days ago
Country entertainer adopting Asheboro
Asheboro, NC5 days ago
Man accused of trespassing on two Alamance Burlington schools
Burlington, NC3 days ago
Greensboro Police Looking for Verizon Wireless Thief
Greensboro, NC3 days ago
Armed robbery at a Greensboro grocer, police say
Greensboro, NC11 hours ago
After 21 years, the highest ranking female officer at High Point Police is about to retire
High Point, NC3 days ago
Service dog, strangers in Winston-Salem help save woman having seizure
Winston-salem, NC2 days ago
1 seriously injured in crash on Highway 62 in Guilford County, troopers say
Greensboro, NC3 days ago
US 52 North crash closes multiple lanes in Winston-Salem
Winston-salem, NC1 day ago
Farmers Market Prepares for 2023 Season with New Locations, Continues SNAP EBT Double Bucks Program
Lexington, NC3 days ago
Yes, you could see snowflakes Sunday morning
Greensboro, NC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy