Open in App
Louisiana State
See more from this location?
WWL-AMFM

Louisiana breaks top ten most expensive states to own a car

By Thomas Perumean,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WstVA_0lC7EkoW00

Louisiana ranks ninth in the top ten most expensive states to own a car, according to Forbes .

It can’t be due to gas prices, California and Nevada already hold the top spots due to gas prices.

Triple-A’s Don Redman explains why we’re in the top ten:

“A lot of natural disasters in Louisiana that kind of adds to it, but almost 12% about 11.7% of our drivers are not insured.  And uninsured drivers absolutely drive up that price.”

Full coverage insurance on average is $3,629 a year.

The other reason it’s so expensive?

The average monthly car loan payment is $627 a month.

Redman says the best way combat high insurance costs is to do anything you can to drive down your premium:  “Take on any responsibility you can.  Any offer by an insurance company to be able to bundle or be able to monitor you driving habits.  Anything that will drive down that drive down that premium, I would take advantage of it.”

Ohio, by the way, ranks the cheapest state to own a car.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Louisiana State newsLocal Louisiana State
This Huge General Store in Louisiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Lafayette, LA1 day ago
What Is the Richest Town in Louisiana?
Youngsville, LA11 days ago
South Louisiana already one of nation's most pollen-saturated regions
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX8 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX2 days ago
Man Arrested After Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Found in Shed 200 Miles From Home
Attica, IN2 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA1 day ago
Landlord who filmed himself doubling tenant's rent is surprised when people tell him he's the bad guy
Miami, FL1 day ago
WATCH: Alligator effortlessly rips through metal fence
Placida, FL4 days ago
1 Illinois and 1 Missouri City Named Worst in America to Visit
Chicago, IL19 days ago
This Louisiana Small Town Is Named One of the Coolest in America
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ1 day ago
Man stabbed to death overnight in New Orleans
New Orleans, LA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy