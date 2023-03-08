Louisiana breaks top ten most expensive states to own a car

Louisiana ranks ninth in the top ten most expensive states to own a car, according to Forbes .

It can’t be due to gas prices, California and Nevada already hold the top spots due to gas prices.

Triple-A’s Don Redman explains why we’re in the top ten:

“A lot of natural disasters in Louisiana that kind of adds to it, but almost 12% about 11.7% of our drivers are not insured. And uninsured drivers absolutely drive up that price.”

Full coverage insurance on average is $3,629 a year.

The other reason it’s so expensive?

The average monthly car loan payment is $627 a month.

Redman says the best way combat high insurance costs is to do anything you can to drive down your premium: “Take on any responsibility you can. Any offer by an insurance company to be able to bundle or be able to monitor you driving habits. Anything that will drive down that drive down that premium, I would take advantage of it.”

Ohio, by the way, ranks the cheapest state to own a car.