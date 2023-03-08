D'Angelo Russell Injury Update Reported On Wednesday

Shams Charania (on FanDuel TV) reported that D'Angelo Russell could return to the Los Angeles Lakers starting lineup on Friday.

On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Memphis Grizzlies 112-103 at home in California.

The victory was their second in a row, as they also beat the Golden State Warriors 113-105 on Sunday afternoon.

Star point guard D'Angelo Russell has missed each of the last six games due to an ankle injury , but Shams Charania (on FanDuel TV) reported that the 2019 NBA All-Star could return Friday when the Lakers host the Toronto Raptors.

Charania: "The expectation is he's gonna be back on Friday. I think there was some hope that'd he be back last night. They survived without him, so look for D'Angelo Russell to be back in the lineup for the Lakers on Friday."

Russell was traded (via the Minnesota Timberwolves) last month and is in the middle of a very good season.

The former Ohio State star is averaging 17.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.1 steals per contest in 58 games.

He is also shooting a tremendous 46.4% from the field and 38.9% from the three-point range.

This is his second tenure with the organization, as the Lakers drafted him with the second pick in the 2015 NBA Draft (and he spent the first two seasons of his career with the team).

Right now, the Lakers are 32-34 in 66 games and the ninth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games and 17-15 in the 32 games they have hosted at home in Los Angeles, California.