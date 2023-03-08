Open in App
California State
See more from this location?
msn.com

Republicans launch an investigation into the Jan. 6 committee that examined the riot

By Rebecca ShabadHaley TalbotRyan NoblesJulie Tsirkin,

3 days ago
WASHINGTON — A Republican-controlled House committee launched an inquiry Wednesday into the Democratic-controlled Jan. 6 committee, which a staff member said will review whether pertinent...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
House Judiciary Democrats Get Caught in a Lie Refusing to Travel to Southern Border for Next Committee Hearing
Yuma, AZ20 days ago
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX8 days ago
FBI raids former US vice-president’s home
Carmel, IN29 days ago
Paul Ryan: If Trump is GOP presidential nominee, 'we are going to lose'
Milwaukee, WI16 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA1 day ago
North Carolina man who wore backpack with his own name on it inside Senate on Jan. 6 charged in Capitol breach
Cary, NC5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy