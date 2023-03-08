Open in App
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee Democrat

TPD arrests man injured in Lake Bradford Road shooting incident

By Tallahassee Democrat,

3 days ago
Tallahassee police made an arrest on Tuesday in the Feb. 28 shooting on Lake Bradford Road.

A Tallahassee Police Department Violent Crimes Unit investigation determined that Tavaris Gilbert, 28, approached a man suspected to be selling illegal narcotics, according to a TPD release. With a firearm in his possession, Gilbert attempted to rob the man, who subsequently shot Gilbert.

Gilbert sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was located by police before being transported to a hospital.

Gilbert is charged with robbery with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and carrying a concealed weapon without a license, according to the release.

The intended victim of the robbery was charged with carrying a concealed weapon without a license.

