Habitat for Humanity hosting Habi-Hour networking event on March 9

“We are preparing for another busy building season, and we can’t wait to share with the community our future plans," said executive director Mandy Martin. "We are seeking more folks to get involved with our organization to help us build more, serve more and do more throughout Cheboygan County — so stop by this event to learnmore!”
At this Habi-Hour event there will be a cash bar and appetizers provided. Habitat is suggesting a $5 or $10 donation per person entrance fee to help offset the costs of putting on the event.
For more information, call 231-597-4663 x 3. More details can be found on the Cheboygan County Habitat for Humanity Facebook page.
Comments / 0