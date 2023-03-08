Open in App
Big Rapids, MI
The Battle Creek Enquirer

Lakeview tennis star going from Italy to Ferris State

By Bill Broderick, Battle Creek Enquirer,

3 days ago

Lorenzo Pierini came to Lakeview as a foreign-exchange student looking for the high school experience in America.

After a single standout season on the Spartan boys tennis team, Pierini will now get the chance to have the college experience in America, as well.

Pierini committed to play college tennis at Ferris State University, celebrating his decision at a signing ceremony over the weekend at Lakeview High School.

"I wasn't planning on coming here and going to college to play tennis," Pierini said. "I just wanted to come here and get the American experience. I had no idea that I could do tennis at college here in America until we started looking into it."

Pierini was 19-3 during the fall in his lone year for Lakeview, playing No. 1 singles, winning a conference championship and finishing first at regionals, while also qualifying for the Division 2 State Finals.

From Livorno, Italy, Pierini currently still lives with his host family — Scott and Bree Frank, who also have a son on the Lakeview tennis team in Calvin Frank.

Lakeview tennis coach Jeff Van Dis said he is excited about the opportunity for Pierini, who was named to the Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association All-State Team in Division 2.

"I haven't had a foreign-exchange student, in all my yeas of coaching, come in and do anything like this ... play a year and then get a chance to play at college," Van Dis said. "But he is such a special talent and he will get that chance now at Ferris State. I'm happy for him."

Bill Broderick can be reached at bbroderi@battlecreekenquirer.com. Follow him on Twitter: @billbroderick.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Lakeview tennis star going from Italy to Ferris State

