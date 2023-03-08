Blue Jays’ Manoah Makes Adjustments In 2nd Start

Alek Manoah is toying around, but he'll be ready for Opening Day.

After two years of pristine pitching performance, Blue Jays fans are only more enthused by Alek Manoah, even in exhibition games. Watching the big righty pitch is a treat, and the home faithful gave a hearty cheer as Drake’s “No Friends In The Industry” welcomed Manoah to the mound for his second spring start.

Like Chris Bassitt earlier this week, Manoah’s velocity wasn’t quite maxed out Wednesday, but that was a non-factor. Unaffected by a leadoff double, the 25-year-old fired a slider away to strike out Twins hitter Tyler White. He then snapped in the same pitch to whiff left-handed batter Mark Contreras.

Manoah looked like himself. The smoothness was there, and he spotted the fastball on the corner on multiple occasions. The plan was always to have Manoah toss three innings, but the big man motored through nine outs on just 30 pitches (26 strikes).

“Slowly but surely getting there,” Manoah said. “Everything's kind of coming out the same, and I'm working on a lot of different combinations in my bullpens, and felt really good to be able to go out there and use them in a game.”

Naturally, Manoah got a crack at the fourth inning. The pinpoint accuracy waned a touch; Minnesota scored one run, and the Jays starter departed after 3.1 innings of work, allowing one run on three hits and striking out four.

Manoah, ever the gamesman, said he loved a new opportunity to read guys’ swings and make adjustments. For example, Manoah noticed Twins hitter Matt Wallner wasn’t reading his pitches very well. With that in mind, the right-hander kept bludgeoning Wallner with fastballs away. Eventually, he ripped a double down the line.

“Tip the cap to him,” Manoah said. “I think it's a big part of my game, adjusting, reading swings, understanding their game plan, and then being able to attack the weaknesses.”

Even Cy Young finalists like Manoah need some time to tinker. But Wednesday’s start gave every indication the Blue Jays ace will be ready for Opening Day.