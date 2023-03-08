Open in App
Ventura, CA
VC Star | Ventura County Star

St. Bonaventure falls again to Valencia, this time in CIF-State Division IV regional final

By Loren Ledin, Ventura County Star,

3 days ago
A season filled with milestones and high achievements for the St. Bonaventure High boys basketball team ended Tuesday night in the program's first appearance in a CIF-State Southern California regional championship game.

After racking up 26 victories, a Tri-Valley League championship and berths in both the CIF-Southern Section Division 4AA and SoCal Regional Division IV title games, the Seraphs fell to host and top-seeded Valencia in the regional final, 72-58.

It was a rematch. Valencia held off St. Bonaventure 65-62 for the CIF-SS Division 4AA championship on Feb. 25. St. Bonaventure finishes 26-10.

"They're a very good team," said St. Bonaventure coach Wolfgang Wood. "We kept battling back, but ran out of gas in the fourth quarter. Their role players stepped up and made big shots. Give them credit."

Dylan Benner finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, Matt Wilson scored 15 points, and Kaden Glover had nine points and seven rebounds.

The Seraphs trailed at halftime, 35-31, but were outscored 16-10 in the third quarter.

Wood, in his third season as the St. Bonaventure coach, had high praise for his players.

"I could not be prouder of this group," he said. "After all the hard work they put in over the summer, they stepped up to every challenge this season. The deserved all the success we had."

The Seraphs return a notable core next season, including 6-foot-7 forward/center Benner. Wood said the junior epitomizes the teamwide work ethic.

"All he wants to do is get better and he does that every day," said Wood. "I'm surprised he hasn't called me this morning to get into the weight room."

