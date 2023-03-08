Letter to the editor: DeSantis spreads message of hate

In an attempt to spread his message of hate, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stated it was not possible for a child to choose their gender. It is scientifically correct that children do not choose a gender, because gender identity is not a choice. Everything that makes up a human is determined before birth, in the womb.

The laws in Florida denying the rights of people to determine who they are is nothing more than the dumbing down of Americans. Hate is being exacerbated by right-wing organizations like Fox News whose CEO admitted in a sworn deposition that he knew his broadcasters were lying. Freedom of the press does not include political propaganda.

Taking away the rights of women to determine their own body autonomy, making laws that deny historic facts, banning books and forcing religious views on others through legislation is contributing to the division in our country. Controlling the press and passing laws that make it legal to hurt those who are different is how the Nazis came to power. In a democracy, those who govern are determined by voters. When enough people vote, those who would divide us become unable to force their views on the rest of us.

Carol Brock, Ventura