Open in App
Toms River, NJ
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
App.com | Asbury Park Press

Toms River apartment fire ruled accidental due to smoking, authorities say

By Jenna Calderón, Asbury Park Press,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XlFE4_0lC7AFmx00

TOMS RIVER - A fire that was started at an apartment complex in Toms River Tuesday night has been ruled accidental due to smoking, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced Wednesday.

At 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, multiple Toms River fire departments were dispatched to a structure fire at an apartment complex on Broad Street, Billhimer said. A 64-year-old man - a tenant of one of the apartments - was found with serious burns to his body and taken to the hospital for treatment and evaluation.

The Red Cross received an initial call to respond to the scene because of families displaced by the fire, said Diane Concannon, a spokesperson for the organization. They were then informed that their services were not needed.

"Our team is reaching out to see if we can be of assistance in any way to those affected," Concannon said.

An investigation determined that the fire started on a mattress in the bedroom of the apartment, and the cause was accidental due to smoking, Billhimer said.

Jenna Calderón covers breaking news and cold cases in Monmouth and Ocean counties. Before coming to the Press, she covered The Queen City for Cincinnati Magazine in Ohio. Contact her at 330-590-3903; jcalderon@gannettnj.com

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Discovery of chemical drums prompts emergency plan that would evacuate parts of N.J. town
Howell, NJ1 day ago
Armed robber set 2 fires behind Lakewood business while trying to flee, cops say
Lakewood Township, NJ1 day ago
Ocean County Man Charged With Arson And Robbery
Lakewood Township, NJ1 day ago
Toms River fire deemed accidental, here’s what happened
Toms River, NJ3 days ago
Mystery of Human Hand Found in Staten Island Forest Solved by Police
Staten Island, NY1 day ago
N.J. woman, 49, killed on Parkway after SUV hits guardrail, crashes into trees
Tuckerton, NJ3 days ago
Man charged with kidnapping girlfriend, infant son from NJ home: officials
Jackson, NJ2 days ago
Evacuation plan put into place after drums of chemicals found in Howell
Howell, NJ1 day ago
Firefighters battle huge house fire in Jersey City
Jersey City, NJ3 days ago
North Brunswick Man Hit by Car in South Brunswick, His Dog Then Bit the Driver, According to Police
South Brunswick Township, NJ1 day ago
Fatal Southern Ocean Fire Under Investigation
Little Egg Harbor Township, NJ4 days ago
Gilmore dines with Orthodox community leaders as he hashes alternate plan to control Toms River
Toms River, NJ1 day ago
Castle-like home for sale in N.J. has a connection to the Titanic
Red Bank, NJ1 day ago
Jersey Shore Man Sentenced For Selling Cocaine: Prosecutor
Long Branch, NJ1 day ago
Ocean County Woman Dies In Parkway Crash
Tuckerton, NJ3 days ago
Dermatology Practice in Ocean County, NJ, Suddenly Closes, Patients in the Dark
Toms River, NJ3 days ago
Wind-blown New Jersey Pinelands forest fire 100% contained
Little Egg Harbor Township, NJ4 days ago
New Brick Police Chief Sets Goals
Brick, NJ1 day ago
Take a Look Inside: This NJ Supermarket Closed 11 Years Ago This Month
Egg Harbor Township, NJ2 days ago
NJ Forest Fire Service Contains 418-Acre Wildfire In Ocean County
Little Egg Harbor Township, NJ4 days ago
29-year-old who allegedly tried to enroll at N.J. high school appears in court
New Brunswick, NJ1 day ago
Crazy, unique pancake joint opens 4th NJ location
Freehold Township, NJ2 days ago
N.J. man kidnapped his girlfriend, their infant son, police say
Lakewood Township, NJ3 days ago
Police Captain Charged With Stealing Computer Towers, Records
Boonton, NJ3 days ago
Ocean County Man Charged With Kidnapping
Jackson, NJ3 days ago
Police looking for missing Toms River teen
Toms River, NJ5 days ago
St. Patrick’s Day parades postponed, others in NJ might be affected
Seaside Heights, NJ2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy