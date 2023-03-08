Open in App
Malibu, CA
See more from this location?
The Malibu Times

Planning Commission pushes Accessory Dwelling Unit hearing to March 14 special meeting

By Jimy Tallal,

3 days ago

As the March 6 Planning Commission droned to a close at 10:30 p.m., perhaps the most important item had not even been discussed yet:  the proposed Local Coastal Plan (LCP) and Malibu Municipal Code changes to comply with state laws on Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs).

“It’s after 10:30,” Vice Chair John Mazza said. “Let’s continue the ADU to a special meeting, because it’s the biggest zoning change in the history of Malibu, and we’d be very remiss to try to bring this out at 10:30 at night. I wanna do it right. It’s going to be a long meeting, and the public is interested.”

The commission voted to create a special meeting with just the ADU topic on the agenda on Tuesday, March 14, at 6:30 p.m.

In other business of the March 6 meeting, the commission determined that a private tattoo studio could be allowed to operate in the commercial office building located at 24955 Pacific Coast Highway. It would be Malibu’s first-ever tattoo business, and was likened to businesses that already exist in Malibu, including a beauty salon, a permanent make-up service, and a veterinary practice.

The business is named Roxx and Cats after the two female tattoo artists that run. Katriana, one of the artists, told the commission that, “We’re artists with five decades of experience between us. People travel to us from around the country and the world. Our workspace is sacred to us.”

Both artists have been featured in museums, TV shows, and magazines. They say their business is not like any other tattoo business — they don’t accept walk-ins, are only open from 1 to 7 p.m. for four or five days a week, don’t allow visitors, and only work on one customer at a time.

“Our exclusive clientele wait years to get an appointment,” Katriana emphasized. “Our studio is more of a spa environment; our space is clean and white, and we use a sharps disposal service … It’s not a place where people hang out.”

The post Planning Commission pushes Accessory Dwelling Unit hearing to March 14 special meeting appeared first on The Malibu Times .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Malibu, CA newsLocal Malibu, CA
Discussion on Next Week’s City Council meeting on March 13
Malibu, CA1 day ago
Meet your City Clerk: Kelsey Pettijohn
Malibu, CA1 day ago
Public Safety Commission identifies potential solutions to Point Dume parking issues
Malibu, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
The Malibu Community Labor Exchange relocates its trailer and receives a restroom facility
Malibu, CA2 days ago
Efforts to restore Topanga Lagoon bolstered by $4.9 million grant
Malibu, CA1 day ago
Calendar for the week of March 9
Malibu, CA2 days ago
The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Monday on the City’s Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) proposed ordinance
Malibu, CA6 days ago
Traffic signals out on Malibu Canyon and Civic Center Way; treat as an all-way stop
Malibu, CA2 days ago
Student Art Exhibit celebrates community of young artists
Malibu, CA3 days ago
Former Webster PTA president sings in the Los Angeles Gay Men’s Chorus
Malibu, CA20 hours ago
The following incidents were reported on Feb. 20
Malibu, CA1 day ago
Patricia Mary Leahy Webb Dahlstrom 1932-2023
Malibu, CA2 days ago
PCH pavement repair project to start Monday, March. 13; one lane will be closed after 7 p.m.
Malibu, CA3 days ago
Pandemic spawns creative movie filmed at the Malibu Lumber Yard
Malibu, CA3 days ago
Malibu prepares for more rain
Malibu, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy