As the March 6 Planning Commission droned to a close at 10:30 p.m., perhaps the most important item had not even been discussed yet: the proposed Local Coastal Plan (LCP) and Malibu Municipal Code changes to comply with state laws on Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs).

“It’s after 10:30,” Vice Chair John Mazza said. “Let’s continue the ADU to a special meeting, because it’s the biggest zoning change in the history of Malibu, and we’d be very remiss to try to bring this out at 10:30 at night. I wanna do it right. It’s going to be a long meeting, and the public is interested.”

The commission voted to create a special meeting with just the ADU topic on the agenda on Tuesday, March 14, at 6:30 p.m.

In other business of the March 6 meeting, the commission determined that a private tattoo studio could be allowed to operate in the commercial office building located at 24955 Pacific Coast Highway. It would be Malibu’s first-ever tattoo business, and was likened to businesses that already exist in Malibu, including a beauty salon, a permanent make-up service, and a veterinary practice.

The business is named Roxx and Cats after the two female tattoo artists that run. Katriana, one of the artists, told the commission that, “We’re artists with five decades of experience between us. People travel to us from around the country and the world. Our workspace is sacred to us.”

Both artists have been featured in museums, TV shows, and magazines. They say their business is not like any other tattoo business — they don’t accept walk-ins, are only open from 1 to 7 p.m. for four or five days a week, don’t allow visitors, and only work on one customer at a time.

“Our exclusive clientele wait years to get an appointment,” Katriana emphasized. “Our studio is more of a spa environment; our space is clean and white, and we use a sharps disposal service … It’s not a place where people hang out.”

The post Planning Commission pushes Accessory Dwelling Unit hearing to March 14 special meeting appeared first on The Malibu Times .