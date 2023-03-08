After mulling retirement, ex-Reds pitcher Wade Miley gives it another go with Brewers

PHOENIX – Wade Miley breaks into a smile when he’s asked about the five former Cincinnati Reds players who are in camp together with the Milwaukee Brewers.

“We're back!” Miley says, laughing. “We're back!”

There was a point at the beginning of the offseason when Miley didn’t think he would be back in a Major League clubhouse. After an injury-plagued 2022 season with the Chicago Cubs, which limited him to nine outings and 37 innings, he mulled retirement.

Spring training stock watch:Evaluating Cincinnati Reds players on the roster bubble

Miley, 36, had three stints on the injured list last year following a shortened spring training because of the lockout. He missed the start of the season because of left shoulder inflammation. After three starts, he was back on the IL with a left shoulder strain. He made one start in June, then was shut down with his shoulder strain until September.

“I was so unsure at the end of the year for what was next,” Miley said. “I wanted to get my shoulder healthy. I did a little program right after the season was over and it didn't feel good at all. I did it for four weeks and it was awful. That's when I went into – I wouldn't call it depressed mode, but I was like it's not worth it. At that moment, I was like, 'I think we're done.' Me and my wife talked, and I said, ‘I think this might be it.’ ”

Miley was the Reds’ most consistent pitcher for most of the 2021 season, helping the club to its first full season with a winning record since 2013. He authored the 17th no-hitter in franchise history, a 3-0 victory over Cleveland on May 7, 2021, and he finished the season with a 12-7 record and a 3.37 ERA across 163 innings.

The Reds, slashing payroll, did not exercise the club option in Miley’s contract. He was plucked off waivers by the divisional rival Cubs, and his 2022 season never fully lifted off the ground because of his injuries.

It wasn’t until teams began calling this offseason in mid-to-late December when Miley made the decision to return for the 13th year of his Major League career. He signed a one-year, $4.5 million contract with the Brewers, which could grow to $6 million based on incentives.

“I talked to some doctors and they were like, ‘you need to not throw. Stop throwing,’ ” Miley said. “Teams started calling, it was like, let's go get this thing fired up again and see what happens. It felt pretty good so far. I think rest – I played catch up all year long. I was not ready when I got into camp. I had the elbow issue. It's on me because I kept telling them, ‘let's go, let's go.’ I pushed it along and I just wasn't ready.”

Sitting in a clubhouse alongside former Reds outfielders Jesse Winker and Tyler Naquin, along with reliever Justin Wilson and infielder Josh VanMeter, Miley says there are occasional chats about the 2021 Reds team. It was an 83-win season that fell short of a wild card spot.

“I miss that team,” Miley said. “Me, Wink and Naq, we talk about it. We were close to being a really good squad. Just a few pieces away. I'm excited to join back. I know when signed Naquin that day (during spring training) I was fired up.”

Miley remains in touch with several people around the Reds’ organization and frequently chatted with people near the Reds’ dugout last season.

“They have a good, young squad over there,” Miley said. “They've got some guys that can play and some good pitching. (Nick) Lodolo took a big step forward last year. Hopefully, we can get (Tyler) Stephenson back and healthy – the kid can hit. I saw Joey (Votto) the other night. He looks like he's in pretty good spirits.”

Following an injury-filled season, Miley is in good spirits. He was a little delayed in camp and threw his first live batting practice session last weekend. When he said his shoulder feels good, he took a couple of steps to his locker to knock on wood.

After contemplating an end to his playing career, he’s glad he finds himself in a familiar place.

“That's kind of where I was at,” Miley said. “Going into this offseason, I had one foot on the couch. I was ready to just stay there. Then teams start calling and you get the itch. When I'm done, I want to make sure I'm done. I don't want to have any regrets at all. I guess as long as they keep calling, I'll keep playing.”