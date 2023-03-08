Open in App
Marc Nave, coveted in-state offensive lineman, commits to Ohio State Buckeyes

By Andrew Nemec,

5 days ago

The Ohio State Buckeyes have a new commitment.

On Wednesday, Central Catholic (Ohio) consensus three-star offensive lineman Marc Nave announced he was becoming the latest Ohio State pledge:

The 6-foot-5, 315-pound lineman holds 20 scholarship offers, highlighted by Auburn, Kentucky, Louisville, Pittsburgh and Purdue.

He is rated the nation's No. 520 overall prospect and No. 28 interior offensive lineman.

Nave, who visited Columbus last weekend, is the fourth pledge in Ohio State's 2024 recruiting class and the second in-state commitment.

The headliner of the group is unquestionably Chaminade- Madonna Prep (Florida) five-star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who is actively visiting other programs this spring and announced he will not be doing interviews going forward.

Nave joins Big Walnut four-star athlete Garrett Stover as the second in-state commit.

Junior season highlights

