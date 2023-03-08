Barnstable police investigate alleged collision involving D.A. Galibois

HYANNIS — Barnstable police are investigating a possible collision on Feb. 23 between a car driven by Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois and another driver, according to Barnstable police Lt. Mark Mellyn.

The incident is alleged to have occurred at 11:30 a.m., according to information police received on March 1.

There were no injuries reported in the incident, Mellyn said Monday in an email.

The matter is currently under investigation by the police department traffic unit, Mellyn said. He declined further comment until the investigation is completed.

In a phone interview with the Times on Monday, Galibois denied there was a collision. He said an incident occurred at about 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 23 on Barnstable Road, after he made a three-point turn in order to head to the Airport Rotary. As he made his way toward the rotary, Galibois said a driver was honking his car horn and following behind Galibois, waving at him to pull over. After pulling over, the other driver accused the district attorney of hitting his car, Galibois said.

The car Galibois was driving, a GMC Acadia, is owned by the district attorney's office, Galibois said. The vehicle was purchased with drug forfeiture money, not taxpayer money, he said.

The other driver could not be reached by the Times for comment.

