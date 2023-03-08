Racist group targets Sheriff Mike Chitwood by dropping flyers in Port Orange area

Volusia County's top cop was targeted by derogatory flyers distributed in driveways in a Port Orange neighborhood over the weekend.

Residents from several neighborhoods between Williamson Boulevard and Tomoka Farms Road near a gated community found baggies weighted down by sand containing flyers denouncing the sheriff.

The flyers did not appear to be from the same group that has been targeting the area over the past month.

"Vaccinated and boosted cross-dressing Sheriff Mike Chitwood wants to end the First Amendment and replace you with immigrants and illegal aliens," the flyer stated. It showed a doctored photo of the sheriff taken at an event that raised money for breast cancer research.

The group calls itself The Order of the Black Sun, according to its website, and says they are based in Florida where they are also called the Sunshine State Nationalists.

"I don't give a (expletive), that's my answer," Chitwood said, when asked about the hate group's flyers on Wednesday.

Chitwood said he was unfazed by the hate group's tactics, he believes are aimed at derailing his re-election bid. The sheriff said he will be announcing in the coming months and said "these carpetbaggers who are a bunch of scumbags, (are) trying to sway the election."

Shock, revulsion and support

The reaction from dozens of people in Port Orange Plantation, Coquina Cove and Westwood mostly consisted of shock, revulsion and support for Chitwood.

"What's wrong with people?" asked Cathy Irvin, a retiree who spotted one of the flyers near her home in Port Orange Plantation, a peaceful community just off of Town West Boulevard. She said she was a little unnerved by potential attacks, but added, "it disgusts me more than anything."

The flyer didn't sway her opinion of Chitwood, who she said "really does a good job."

Another man in Port Orange Plantation said the flyers "really make me nauseous and disgusted."

"Why do people issue this kind of crap?" he asked. "There should be some way they should be held accountable."

The man is Jewish and didn't want to be named because he doesn't want to make himself a target.

Chitwood publicly challenged one hate group at a Feb. 27 press conference that had been papering the area with antisemitic flyers, hung an anti-Jewish banner off a walkway at the Daytona International Speedway and even projected hate speech onto the structure. Chitwood challenged white supremacists to "go for it" on their threat to silence him.

"They try to besmirch your character, they try to put out death threats on me and threaten you and your family," Chitwood said at the presser. "This clown group wants to shut my big mouth and put a bullet in the back of my head. Go for it. That's my message to you."

Chitwood said the group responsible for the latest spate of flyer drops is trying to turn voters against him.

"Not a chance. The people in this county know me, and they know what I stand for. It's their decision, not cowardly scumbags who leave flyers on people's driveways and shield their anonymity from sunlight," Chitwood said. "That's why I say I really don't give a (expletive) what they do or print or post."

More reaction

When a Port Orange Plantation resident who received one of the flyers on her driveway posted about it on Nextdoor Port Orange, she drew more than 60 comments. She referred to it as "nasty and vile propaganda."

"I love Sheriff Chitwood! He is awesome," one woman posted.

A few more people wrote that the sheriff "is on our side" and "on the side of we the people." Another said "he works hard for us."

"Sheriff Chitwood has been a huge asset to Volusia County," another woman wrote. "I have complete faith in him, and his genuine concern and dedication to our county. That is vile. … When they don't have any real mud to sling, they have to make up something."

