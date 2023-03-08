Open in App
Delaware State
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Nighttime temperatures are expected to plummet in Delaware. What to know to stay prepared

By Krys'tal Griffin, Delaware News Journal,

3 days ago

Don’t let the beaming sun fool you, windy afternoons and chilly nights are creeping into the remainder of this week’s forecast, according to the National Weather Service.

Delawareans should brace themselves — and bundle up — for the lower nighttime temperatures expected ahead as winter shows us it's not over just yet.

While today’s high was 49 degrees, tonight will drop to 29 degrees and bring along winds up to 15 mph.

On Thursday sunshine will warm up the state and bring a high of 50 degrees with it. By nightfall, temperatures will be as low as 31 degrees with winds up to 10 mph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0haTJn_0lC79uxm00

Friday will be mostly cloudy and reach a high of 47 degrees, with a 70% chance of rain after 1 p.m. Winds up to 10 mph are expected.

Friday night will drop to 34 degrees, while the chance of precipitation increases to 90%.

Frosty flashback: Remembering when it actually snowed in Delaware

Cast your vote: Daylight saving time begins Sunday. Should this be the last time Delaware changes clocks?

What's the weekend forecast?

On Saturday, the high will be near 45 degrees with a 40% chance of rain before 1 p.m. The low on Saturday night will be 26 degrees.

Sunday starts the next week off with a dose of sunny skies and a high of 46 degrees. Nightfall brings a chance of 30% rain after 1 a.m. and a low of 34 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fr6fh_0lC79uxm00

Monday and Tuesday will have a high near 45 degrees and low chances of rain. Nighttime temperatures are expected to be around 32 degrees.

Our advice? Incorporate layers into your outfits over the next few days, especially if you plan to be out and about in the evenings. Adding a raincoat or a trusty umbrella to the mix wouldn’t hurt, either.

Got a tip or a story idea? Contact Krys'tal Griffin at kgriffin@delawareonline.com.

Is no snow bad?: How a lack of snowfall in Delaware is bad news for crops

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Nighttime temperatures are expected to plummet in Delaware. What to know to stay prepared

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Delaware State newsLocal Delaware State
Food Bank of Delaware includes farming space in new downstate site
Milford, DE1 day ago
These Maryland counties are part of a spotted lanternfly quarantine zone
Baltimore, MD4 days ago
These Neighborhoods in Delaware Are Great Places to Live
Middletown, DE5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Projected Snowfall Totals Increase For Winter Storm Headed To Region
Albany, NY2 days ago
3 things to know before Friday's snow arrives
Toledo, OH4 days ago
Snow, Wintry Mix, Rain. What You See Depends on How Cold It Gets
Philadelphia, PA5 days ago
Four Delmarva Garden Centers and Nurseries to Visit This Spring
Millsboro, DE2 days ago
‘We told you so’: Spill reopens tank controversy on Maryland’s Eastern Shore
Mardela Springs, MD1 day ago
The Starboard reopening weekend celebration set March 16-19
Rehoboth Beach, DE3 days ago
Delmarva Today 3-10-23 (Part 1) MD Trooper Shot & Wicomico County Sheriff Will Not Run Again
Salisbury, MD2 days ago
Missing Ohio man last seen in Gatlinburg found
Gatlinburg, TN4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy