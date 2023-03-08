Open in App
York County, PA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
York Daily Record

York County Coroner IDs man killed in shooting earlier this week

By Teresa Boeckel, York Daily Record,

3 days ago

A 19-year-old man was killed Wednesday, and his death is being investigated as a homicide, according to York City Police.

Jandel Cruz of the 600 block of North Beaver Street died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the York County Coroner's Office. An autopsy was done on Thursday morning.

Cruz was pronounced dead at 7:55 a.m. Wednesday. He was lying outside, the coroner's office said.

Officers responded Wednesday to the 700 block of Kelly Drive for a cardiac arrest, a news release states.

West Manchester Township Police: Notes left by Daub family members detail how they planned their deaths

More: York County coroner takes heat for report saying gun violence is a public health issue

When they arrived, they found the man had suffered from what appeared to be a gunshot wound, the release states.

Detectives are investigating.

Police say this appears to be an isolated, targeted act of violence.

The man's death is the third homicide in York County this year.

Anyone with information about the missing adult or teen is asked to contact police:

  • Submit a tip through the CRIMEWATCH App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com . Click on submit a tip and fill out the available boxes.
  • Email Detective Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org.
  • Call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204.
  • Call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York County Coroner IDs man killed in shooting earlier this week

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Coroner identifies shooting victim found dead in York
York, PA1 day ago
Shot Teen ID'd After Cardiac Arrest Turned Homicide In York: Authorities
York, PA1 day ago
Lebanon man killed, one charged after fatal shooting
Lebanon, PA1 day ago
Woman Stabbed By Wanted Man In York: Police
York, PA1 day ago
Gamer Drives High With Child In Vehicle, East Cocalico Police Say
Reinholds, PA16 hours ago
Man charged with attempted homicide after shooting at car with person inside: Harrisburg police
Harrisburg, PA2 days ago
DUI Crash in Chambersburg Leads to Arrest and Child Endangerment Charges
Chambersburg, PA14 hours ago
3 men charged with homicide in 2018 shooting death in York
York, PA2 days ago
York City Police arrest man after shooting near convenience store
York, PA2 days ago
York juvenile fled probation center through bathroom vent, stolen gun found
York, PA2 days ago
Police: Thieves stole statue from Columbia business
Columbia, PA1 day ago
Man who approached kids being sought by police in Franklin Co.
Chambersburg, PA2 days ago
Woman pleads to involuntary manslaughter in Interstate 81 crash that killed boyfriend
Miller Place, NY3 days ago
Baltimore Sergeant Arrested After Pulling Out Gun Following Dispute Over Restaurant Bill
Baltimore, MD3 days ago
Woman With Dementia Goes Missing From Lancaster Home: Police
Lancaster, PA3 days ago
Arson At Shippensburg Sheetz, Police Say
Shippensburg, PA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy