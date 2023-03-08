A 19-year-old man was killed Wednesday, and his death is being investigated as a homicide, according to York City Police.

Jandel Cruz of the 600 block of North Beaver Street died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the York County Coroner's Office. An autopsy was done on Thursday morning.

Cruz was pronounced dead at 7:55 a.m. Wednesday. He was lying outside, the coroner's office said.

Officers responded Wednesday to the 700 block of Kelly Drive for a cardiac arrest, a news release states.

West Manchester Township Police: Notes left by Daub family members detail how they planned their deaths

More: York County coroner takes heat for report saying gun violence is a public health issue

When they arrived, they found the man had suffered from what appeared to be a gunshot wound, the release states.

Detectives are investigating.

Police say this appears to be an isolated, targeted act of violence.

The man's death is the third homicide in York County this year.

Anyone with information about the missing adult or teen is asked to contact police:

Submit a tip through the CRIMEWATCH App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com . Click on submit a tip and fill out the available boxes.

Email Detective Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org.

Call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204.

Call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York County Coroner IDs man killed in shooting earlier this week