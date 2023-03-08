Open in App
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Oxford man sentenced for stealing identity to obtain tax refund, driver's license

By Marco Cartolano, Telegram & Gazette,

3 days ago

WORCESTER — An Oxford man has been sentenced to 14 months in prison for false representation of a social security number and theft of government funds.

The office of U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins announced Richard Diaz-Montero, 44, was sentenced March 1 by U.S. District Judge Mark Mastroianni.

Diaz-Montero was also sentenced to three years of supervised release following his incarceration and was ordered to pay $39,698 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service.

According to Rollins' office, Diaz-Montero filed a fraudulent tax return in another person's name in 2016 and cashed a federal income tax refund issued in another person's name in March of that year.

In May 2018, Diaz-Montero is alleged to have used the social security number of that same person to obtain a state driver's license.

Diaz-Montero was charged in August 2020. He pleaded guilty last month.

