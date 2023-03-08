The Rock anticipates 30,000 fans at Battlehawks home opener

ST. LOUIS – The Rock definitely smells what Battlehawks fans are cookin’.

XFL owner Dwayne Johnson tweeted overnight that the league is expecting 30,000 screaming and ka-kawing fans inside The Dome at America’s Center to watch the Battlehawks’ home opener against the Arlington Renegades.

St. Louis led the XFL in attendance during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Johnson quote tweeted a response to Sports Biz Network, which commented on viewership for the Battlehawks-Defenders game.

“Week over week our @XFL2023 is showing some nice growth. Little wins and step by step,” Johnson said. “We’re building for the long haul, for player opportunities. Attendance growing nicely too!”

The Battlehawks play the Renegades Sunday at 3 p.m.

