REVEALED: Raquel Leviss Reached Out To Ariana Madix Via Text Before Publicly Apologizing To Her Former Pal

Raquel Leviss attempted to make amends with Ariana Madix after she slept with her boyfriend, Tom Sandoval , for months behind her back.

Before the 28-year-old made her first public statement about her secret romance with the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman while he was still in a long-term relationship with the Something About Her co-owner, Leviss reached out to Madix to apologize.

“Before publicly apologizing to Ariana, Raquel tried to get in touch with Ariana privately. Raquel first reached out on Friday, March 3 after the news of the affair broke," an insider spilled. "Ariana responded to Raquel but wasn't ready to receive the apology."

"Raquel also tried to apologize Wednesday before publicly releasing her statement, but she didn't hear back from Ariana," the source continued.

The sting of the betrayal may be a bit too much for Madix, who split from her boyfriend of nine years after his shocking tryst with the former beauty queen was revealed when she discovered explicit videos of Leviss on Sandoval's phone last week.

"There were too many instances where Ariana felt like Tom disrespected her and she finally ended things," an insider close to the Vanderpump Rules stars claimed.

The bombshell romance between James Kennedy 's former fiancée and Sandoval caused a separation between the entire cast who went right back to filming the hit reality show amid the stunning revelation.

"Tom and Raquel’s incident has created a major split in the group with almost everyone against Tom and Raquel," the source continued of the Bravo stars. "The group feels like Tom has been going through some sort of midlife crisis , with the creation of his band and acting out at times. The girls are rallying around Ariana, but know in time she'll be OK."

