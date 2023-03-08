The top fundraisers among Florida statewide elected offices

Campaign finance requirements govern how much money candidates may receive from individuals and organizations, how often they must report those contributions, and how much individuals, organizations, and political entities may contribute to campaigns.

While campaign finance is not the only factor in electoral outcomes, successful fundraising can provide a candidate with advantages during a campaign. Fundraising can also indicate party momentum.

This article lists top fundraisers among Florida statewide officeholders and candidates, overall and by party. It is based on campaign finance reports that officeholders in and candidates for statewide elected offices submitted to the Florida Department of State. It includes activity between July 1, 2022, and Dec. 31, 2022.

Statewide political positions are typically offices in the executive and judicial branches of government rather than the legislative, and they most often represent all citizens in the state, rather than those in a particular district.

Top Florida statewide fundraisers by party

The top fundraisers among Florida statewide officeholders and candidates are shown below. Individuals are presented with the office that they were on the ballot for in 2022, if applicable. If no office is indicated, the person was an incumbent and was not on the ballot in 2022.

In the Democratic Party, the top fundraisers in the most recent semiannual reporting period were:

Charlie Crist (Governor) – $20,415,723

Nikki Fried (Governor) – $1,337,418

Adam Hattersley (Chief Financial Officer) – $303,928

Daniel Uhlfelder (Attorney General) – $244,219

Aramis Ayala (Attorney General) – $131,666

In the Republican Party, the top fundraisers in the most recent semiannual reporting period were:

Ron DeSantis (Governor) – $76,085,180

Ashley B. Moody (Attorney General) – $4,101,089

Wilton Simpson (Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services) – $3,115,202

Jimmy Patronis (Chief Financial Officer) – $792,012

Fundraising totals

Overall, Democratic officeholders and candidates raised $22.5 million in this period. Republican officeholders and candidates raised $84.1 million. Combined, all statewide officeholders and candidates in the July 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2022, filing period raised $106.6 million.

The five largest Democratic fundraisers were responsible for 100 percent of all Democratic statewide officeholder and candidate fundraising. These were the only Republican statewide executive fundraisers during this reporting period.

The table below provides additional data from the campaign finance reports from the top 10 fundraisers during this period.

TOP 10 FUNDRAISERS – Florida STATEWIDE OFFICEHOLDERS AND CANDIDATES (July 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2022)

Name Party Affiliation Office Sought Raised Spent

Governor Ron DeSantis Republican Party Governor $76,085,180 $109,786,501

Charlie Crist Democratic Party Governor $20,415,723 $26,653,291

Attorney General Ashley B. Moody Republican Party Attorney General $4,101,089 $5,794,794

Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson Republican Party Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services $3,115,202 $8,783,196

Nikki Fried Democratic Party Governor $1,337,418 $2,749,181

Treasurer Jimmy Patronis Republican Party Chief Financial Officer $792,012 $1,180,735

Adam Hattersley Democratic Party Chief Financial Officer $303,928 $313,390

Daniel Uhlfelder Democratic Party Attorney General $244,219 $281,029

Aramis Ayala Democratic Party Attorney General $131,666 $140,037

Naomi Blemur Democratic Party Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services $93,603 $93,710

Campaign finance reporting periods

The data above are based on campaign finance reports that candidate committees submitted to the Florida Department of State. Candidate committees represent individuals who have run for state or local office at any point, including past and present officeholders. This article does not include non-candidate committees. Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines.

This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections. Learn more about our work here.