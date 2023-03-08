Open in App
San Manuel, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Bobcat found on dog bed in San Manuel home

By Marcos Icahuate,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YiZzd_0lC71cbc00

A bobcat was found on a dog bed in San Manuel, according to Arizona Game & Fish Department.

On Monday, March 6, the homeowner reported finding the bobcat after returning home from work.

The homeowner says it may have gotten in through a doggie door.

"Don’t handle entrapped/hurt wildlife yourself," writes AZGFD.

The Game & Fish Department says the family's dog, Squeakers, turned up injured Tuesday.

"The family asks that you show your support on Instagram at Squeakers2023," writes the department.

——-
Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 .
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com .

