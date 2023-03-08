Open in App
Las Vegas, NV
See more from this location?
New York Post

Siegfried & Roy’s Las Vegas ‘Jungle Palace’ hits market for $3M

By Hannah Frishberg,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ckoCR_0lC71By700

Two late illusionists’ legendary Nevada compound is looking for a new owner.

Despite once being fated for the wrecking ball, the former estate of the flamboyant German-American duo Siegfried & Roy is now up for sale.

For more than three decades, this 100-acre Las Vegas property was Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn’s citadel of magic.

Following Horn’s 2020 death from COVID-19 complications, Fischbacher’s passing in 2021 following a fight with terminal pancreatic cancer — and an apparently dodged death knell for the complex rung by a 334-unit apartment development slated to rise in its place — the late magicians’ opulent fortress is looking for a new set of owners.

Aaron Taylor of eXp Realty and the Real Estate Guy holds the listing , which asks $3 million.

Nicknamed both Little Bavaria and the Jungle Palace, the decadent dwelling features a bell tower, a 10-car garage, miles of labyrinthine walkways and amenities for the duo’s myriad exotic pets (including horses, black swans, tigers, turkeys, cranes and a great variety of cats and dogs), and an Olympic-sized pool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UsIqN_0lC71By700
“Little Bavaria” measured in at 100 acres.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A4ewP_0lC71By700
Both men have passed away, one from COVID-19 complications and the other from cancer.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1epLvM_0lC71By700
The pair called the Vegas mansion home for more than 30 years.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dfBX5_0lC71By700
The men and their menagerie of animals lived lavishly within the compound.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IONF6_0lC71By700
The life partners maintained separate sleeping quarters.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oaMTc_0lC71By700
Animals enjoyed air-conditioned areas within the home.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PVSQx_0lC71By700
The pair had a penchant for white cats. Big white cats.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fp28Y_0lC71By700
A sunning area within the compound.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dmukf_0lC71By700
The illusionists in their private apartment at the Mirage Hotel on the Vegas Strip, along with one of their performing white lions.
Getty Images

In their time, the property also boasted an aquatic park, a private chapel and a celebrity-laced collection of relics — highlights of which include a clock once owned by Napoleon, ​​gifted gold candelabras from Liberace and a gem-encrusted sword said to once have been Genghis Khan’s.

“We have houses on each side, one for Roy and one for me,” Fischbacher explained in an interview with Las Vegas Weekly of the best friends’ separate living arrangements. “They are like two arms, wrapped around, and we meet in the middle.”

(The pair were famously coy about their status as counterculture symbols: ““Gay icons? For these people? Well, I am very honored,” Fischbacher told Vanity Fair in 1999 . “In my life I have a lot of friends who are gay, and I made a lot of friends in show business, and I found out that they are always interesting, intelligent, and good people, and fun to be with.)

The current listing additionally notes that it boasts six electric gates, water features throughout the property, custom stained glass, a bird sanctuary and animal enclosures galore.

As well, the sale is a bundle of all four parcels on the property, including the 8,700-plus-square-foot main house, three separate guest houses, a casita, a cabana and three pools.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Las Vegas, NV newsLocal Las Vegas, NV
Siegfried & Roy's Iconic Las Vegas Mansion, Jungle Palace, Listed for $3 Million
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Every Las Vegas Casino Buffet, Ranked From Worst To Best
Las Vegas, NV7 days ago
The End Nears for Las Vegas Strip's Mirage Volcano
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Kellie Pickler's Husband Autopsy Complete, Cause of Death Delayed Pending Toxicology Results
Nashville, TN9 days ago
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX8 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX2 days ago
Inside the $2B Powerball winner’s new $25.5M Hollywood Hills mansion
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Mark Wahlberg Sells Los Angeles Mansion at a Multi-Million Dollar Discount After Leaving California
Los Angeles, CA22 days ago
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Missouri is a Must-Visit
Saint Louis, MO6 days ago
Look Inside Elvis Presley's Abandoned Private Jet That Just Sold For a Bundle
Roswell, NM29 days ago
Elvis Presley's Friend Jerry Schilling Reveals Hopes for Graceland: 'The White House of Rock and Roll'
Memphis, TN1 day ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA1 day ago
The Most Colorful House In The World Is On Sale For $3.5 Million
Lighthouse Point, FL12 days ago
Check out JLo and Ben Affleck’s new home in the Pacific Palisades
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
This 26-year-old pays $0 to live in a 'luxury tiny home' she built for $35,000 in her backyard—take a look inside
Atlanta, GA15 days ago
‘Dances With Wolves’ Actor Nathan Chasing Horse Faces 19 Counts of Abuse in Four Nevada Jurisdictions
Las Vegas, NV16 days ago
Elvis’ private jet arrives in Florida; new owner to transform it
Plant City, FL2 days ago
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck settle on prominent $64M LA billionaire’s mansion
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Inside Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough's Fight Over Lisa Marie's Trust: 'They Don't See Eye to Eye'
Memphis, TN4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy