Bride goes viral with adults-only wedding: ‘Make more events kids free’

The video, with more than 4.2 million views, united even parents who use wedding invites as an excuse to get a parents’ night out.
“As a mom of 3, If I’m invited to a wedding where kids ARE allowed, I’m not coming. Let’s make more events kid free,” a user posted.
And others cautioned about the mishaps of having kids potentially distract from sentimental vows and other sacred parts of a wedding, like the time another commenter recalled attending a wedding where a kid was screaming during the ceremony.
“A child talked LOUDLY during the whole ceremony and the parents did nothing. I would be fuming,” they wrote.
Other parents have a rational approach to no-kid weddings.
“I am a mom and I would try to find someone to babysit. And if I can’t find anyone, then I’ll simply won’t come. Why is that so hard for some people?” they wrote.
