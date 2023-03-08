Chris Beard closing in on Ole Miss job after arrest, Texas firing

Chris Beard appears close to quickly getting another chance after his Texas firing.

Multiple reports indicate that Beard has had serious conversations about becoming the next head coach at Ole Miss, two months after he was fired by Texas following a domestic violence arrest.

Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported that there’s “no deal in place yet, but it’s trending in the direction of Beard being the next head coach in Oxford,” while ESPN’s Pete Thamel and Jeff Borzello report that Beard has “emerged as the leading candidate” for the position.

After terminating Beard, the university alleged that he “does not understand the significance of the behavior he knows he engaged in.”

In December, Beard’s fiancée, Randi Trew, told police that he “choked me, threw me off the bed, bit me, bruises all over my leg, throwing me around, and going nuts.”

Later that month, Trew walked back the allegations .

Chris Beard has emerged as the top candidate to coach Ole Miss, according to multiple reports. Getty Images

“Chris and I are deeply saddened that we have brought negative attention upon our family, friends, and the University of Texas, among others,” she said. “As Chris’ fiancée and biggest supporter, I apologize for the role I played in this unfortunate event.

“I realize that my frustration, when breaking his glasses, initiated a physical struggle between Chris and myself. Chris did not strangle me, and I told that to law enforcement that evening.”

Charges against Beard were dropped in February .

Texas was ranked No. 7 in the country at the time Beard was arrested.

Beard coached at Texas Tech from 2016-21 before taking the Longhorns job.

Chris Beard was fired from Texas after he was arrested for alleged domestic violence; the charges were later dropped. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ole Miss fired head coach Kermit Davis late last month at a point where the Rebels had a 2-13 record in the SEC during his fifth season season on the job.

Win Case has been serving as interim head coach and leads Ole Miss against South Carolina in the opening round of the SEC Tournament on Wednesday night.