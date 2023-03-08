Chris Beard closing in on Ole Miss job after arrest, Texas firing
By Ryan Glasspiegel,
3 days ago
Chris Beard appears close to quickly getting another chance after his Texas firing.
Multiple reports indicate that Beard has had serious conversations about becoming the next head coach at Ole Miss, two months after he was fired by Texas following a domestic violence arrest.
Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported that there’s “no deal in place yet, but it’s trending in the direction of Beard being the next head coach in Oxford,” while ESPN’s Pete Thamel and Jeff Borzello report that Beard has “emerged as the leading candidate” for the position.
After terminating Beard, the university alleged that he “does not understand the significance of the behavior he knows he engaged in.”
“Chris and I are deeply saddened that we have brought negative attention upon our family, friends, and the University of Texas, among others,” she said. “As Chris’ fiancée and biggest supporter, I apologize for the role I played in this unfortunate event.
“I realize that my frustration, when breaking his glasses, initiated a physical struggle between Chris and myself. Chris did not strangle me, and I told that to law enforcement that evening.”
