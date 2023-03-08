Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
See more from this location?
Inside The Penguins

Penguins Need to Be 'Full Throttle' As Postseason Approaches

By Nick Horwat,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33PZOL_0lC70tKW00

With 19 games remaining, the Pittsburgh Penguins need to bring their best every night.

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins have under 20 games remaining on their schedule, and each of them carry increased importance without a guaranteed spot in the postseason.

For the past 16 years, the Penguins have been a mainstay in the NHL playoffs and they hope to push that for at least another season.

Currently in the second wild card spot, nothing is certain until the final buzzer, and the team knows that.

The Penguins are coming up on some important games against not only Metropolitan Division rivals, but other Eastern Conference teams that are on the playoff bubble.

For teams with more secure spots in the race, there might be a sense of slowing down the pace and saving much needed energy for the bigger contests.

That isn’t the case for the Penguins; with their current position, captain Sidney Crosby is expecting his team to not let up until the bitter end.

“Not in our situation,” Crosby said. “It should be full throttle. See what we can do. Get every point we can get.”

With 19 games remaining, there are 38 points up for grabs, and the Penguins will need to take most of them to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Crosby believes with every game having significant meaning, it should bring the best out of the team.

“It’s a good thing when you’re playing important games every single night,” Crosby said. “That’s going to bring out our best. It should make us that much more sharp.”

The Penguins take on the New York Islanders in their next contest, and that’s exactly who their battling with in the wild card.

Every game has it’s elevated meaning, but the Penguins will want to bring their best against the Islanders.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Jason Zucker Is Pricing Himself Out of Penguins Reach

Alex Nyalnder Proves Worthy of Spot on Penguins Roster

Penguins Battle Back Against NHL's Worst Team for OTW

Bryan Rust, Mikael Granlund Out of Penguins Lineup

Penguins Recall Alex Nylander from AHL

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pittsburgh, PA newsLocal Pittsburgh, PA
Penguins Becoming Hottest Team in NHL
Pittsburgh, PA16 hours ago
Nick Bonino Out of Penguins Lineup Week-to-Week with Lacerated Kidney
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Much Improved Penguins Take OTW Over Rangers
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Tristan Jarry Finding Form in Time for Penguins Playoff Push
Pittsburgh, PA20 hours ago
Penguins Separate Themselves in Playoff Odds Race
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Penguins vs. Flyers: Keystone State Matchup
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Penguins Irked by Non-Call, But Battled Through
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Sidney Crosby Named NHL's Second Star of the Week
Pittsburgh, PA17 hours ago
Penguins Thrive in Playoff-Like Atmosphere
Pittsburgh, PA18 hours ago
Penguins vs. Rangers: First of Three
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Rivalry with Flyers Cools but Important as Ever for Penguins
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Penguins Make Big Changes to Forward Lines
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Alex Nylander Settling in Nicely on Penguins Roster
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Penguins HC Mike Sullivan Reaches 400 Career Wins
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Penguins' D Dmitry Kulikov Being Evaluated for Lower-Body Injury
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Penguins' Kris Letang a Favorite for NHL Award
Pittsburgh, PA22 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy