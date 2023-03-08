Open in App
Utah State
Page Six

Cara Delevingne went to rehab at $50K a month celeb-fave Cirque Lodge

By Emily Smith,

3 days ago

Supermodel and actress Cara Delevingne checked into the Cirque Lodge rehab following concerns about her bizarre behavior and fears she would “end up dead.”

The British star was at the luxurious celebrity favorite treatment center in Utah for nearly a month, Page Six has exclusively confirmed.

A source said the 30-year-old, who just revealed in Vogue that she has been in treatment for addiction , has been getting on well in recovery.

The source said, “Cara spent [some of December] and most of January at Cirque Lodge. She seemed to be doing very well. She was participating well with the program and the group meetings.”

We were told that the model was there for substance abuse issues and checked into a private room late last year. She left in late January, when she shot the April Vogue cover.

Cirque Lodge has reportedly hosted famous faces like Lindsey Lohan, Eva Mendes, Mary-Kate Olsen, Demi Moore, Kirsten Dunst, Chris Klein and Richie Sambora.

Delevingne prompted worries after she was seen with no shoes and repeatedly dropping her phone at Van Nuys Airport in September 2022.
SPLASH / BACKGRID

The facility treats drug and alcohol addiction as well as emotional and mental health issues. While prices vary, it can cost from $20,000 to $50,000 for a month-long stay.

Situated in the Rocky Mountains, the lodge includes an art therapy room, recording studio, gym, hair salon and massage space, plus an indoor climbing center and horse arena for equine therapy.

Delevingne had sparked concerns over her erratic behavior at Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles last September.

Stays at the luxurious Cirque Lodge in Utah can cost up to $50,000 for a month.
cirquelodge/Twitter

The “Paper Towns” star was pictured heading to the airport with her yellow-socked feet hanging out of a car window.

After reportedly arriving two hours late she boarded Jay-Z’s private jet, then de-boarded around 45 minutes later. It wasn’t clear if she was asked to leave, or if the plan missed its time slot for takeoff.

A jittery and wild-haired Delevingne, dressed in socks, a Britney Spears T-shirt and jogging pants, was then seen dropping her phone multiple times while taking a call on the tarmac.

Delevingne spoke to Vogue about her sobriety for the April issue.
Annie Leibovitz

While a rep for Delevingne didn’t comment, the footage left fans worried about the “Only Murders in the Building” actress.

“What’s going on with cara delevingne???? i feel so sad for her </3,” wrote one fan, with another asking, “will someone please check on cara delevingne for the love of god.”

It was then reported that Delevingne’s friends had grown so concerned that they were “desperate” for her to go to rehab .

will someone please check on cara delevingne for the love of god

— aliyah (@liyahbobeah) September 7, 2022
Fans expressed concern for Delevingne on Twitter last fall.

Sources told TMZ that the supermodel’s pals were worried she was struggling with a combination of mental health and substance abuse issues. Her rep didn’t comment at the time.

Friend and co-star Margot Robbie was seen leaving the model’s Los Angeles home looking distressed. Robbie later denied she was crying , explaining she had something in her eye.

Delevingne has confessed to dabbling with drugs in the past.

In March last year, she was seen acting “really drunk” at a party in New York. Page Six was told the Vogue cover girl was on stage the whole evening and “Her dance moves were crazy. At one point she was doing what can only be considered a jig.”

“All I knew is if I was continuing to go down the road I was, I would either end up dead or, like, doing something really, really stupid,” Delevingne told Vogue.
Getty Images for Rihanna's Savag

“She dropped her phone, she head banged, she was making all the wild faces that made her so famous,” a spy told Page Six.

The English model just opened up to Vogue about checking herself into treatment for substance abuse issues after realizing she was in a “bad” place.

“At that point, there was a lot of people who were very worried , understandably so,” she said in a video published Wednesday, “but I wasn’t really worried, though … but that is the nature of the disease … That is what addiction is.”

She told the magazine she needed to enter long-term treatment instead of subscribing to a “quick fix” such as a “week retreat” that she would not “fully do.”

Delevingne also appeared in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show.
Getty Images for Rihanna's Savag

“All I knew is if I was continuing to go down the road I was, I would either end up dead or, like, doing something really, really stupid,” the “Suicide Squad” actress shared.

Delevingne noted that she celebrated her first sober holidays this past December with her girlfriend, singer Leah “Minke” Mason. She is now four months sober and continues in ongoing treatment.

Her rep didn’t respond to Page Six.

Comments / 0
