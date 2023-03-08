Cara Delevingne went to rehab at $50K a month celeb-fave Cirque Lodge

The “Paper Towns” star was pictured heading to the airport with her yellow-socked feet hanging out of a car window.
After reportedly arriving two hours late she boarded Jay-Z’s private jet, then de-boarded around 45 minutes later. It wasn’t clear if she was asked to leave, or if the plan missed its time slot for takeoff.
A jittery and wild-haired Delevingne, dressed in socks, a Britney Spears T-shirt and jogging pants, was then seen dropping her phone multiple times while taking a call on the tarmac.
While a rep for Delevingne didn’t comment, the footage left fans worried about the “Only Murders in the Building” actress.
“What’s going on with cara delevingne???? i feel so sad for her </3,” wrote one fan, with another asking, “will someone please check on cara delevingne for the love of god.”
It was then reported that Delevingne’s friends had grown so concerned that they were “desperate” for her to go to rehab .
Sources told TMZ that the supermodel’s pals were worried she was struggling with a combination of mental health and substance abuse issues. Her rep didn’t comment at the time.
In March last year, she was seen acting “really drunk” at a party in New York. Page Six was told the Vogue cover girl was on stage the whole evening and “Her dance moves were crazy. At one point she was doing what can only be considered a jig.”
“She dropped her phone, she head banged, she was making all the wild faces that made her so famous,” a spy told Page Six.
“At that point, there was a lot of people who were very worried , understandably so,” she said in a video published Wednesday, “but I wasn’t really worried, though … but that is the nature of the disease … That is what addiction is.”
She told the magazine she needed to enter long-term treatment instead of subscribing to a “quick fix” such as a “week retreat” that she would not “fully do.”
“All I knew is if I was continuing to go down the road I was, I would either end up dead or, like, doing something really, really stupid,” the “Suicide Squad” actress shared.
Delevingne noted that she celebrated her first sober holidays this past December with her girlfriend, singer Leah “Minke” Mason. She is now four months sober and continues in ongoing treatment.
