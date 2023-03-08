Madison BOS guts school board’s budget by more than $1M

On Thursday, Madison County Board of Supervisors nitpicked the school board’s recommended Fiscal Year 2024 budget totaling more than $25.53 million that includes a $1,834,701 new local ask from county taxpayers.

Presented at the school board’s February 25 retreat, the budget includes the Virginia General Assembly’s seven-percent cost-of-living adjustment it gave to all Standards of Learning instructors and staff and a 9.9 percent increase in health insurance costs.

Board of Supervisor Vice-Chair Carlton M. "Carty” Yowell spoke at the retreat hoping the school board would take notice when he and Chair R. Clay Jackson both said their body would not be raising taxes this year.

"I was hoping to open dialog either at the retreat or our work session,” Yowell said. "It didn’t happen and the school board didn’t alter their budget before presenting it to us.”

Yowell said if his board approved all the school boards asks, it would cost taxpayers an additional 10.5 cents per $100 assessed rate on real estate taxes. That would be a 14.17% increase over FY23.

He provided a scenario using a Madison County dwelling valued at $300,000.

"Current FY23 taxes on that house is $2,200,” Yowell stated. "The tax increase would add $314.52. The taxes on a monthly basis would be $211.21 or an additional $26.21 above what the household is paying now.”

The school board wants the county to absorb the entire health insurance increase. Yowell suggested school employees absorb 80 percent of the increase.

Yowell also described ways the school board could lower its local ask – gutting the after-school program ($100,000) and increases to the summer school program ($50,000).

Both programs were part of federal dollars given to the school board during the pandemic and the school board previously had stated it would not continue programs initiated during the COVID pandemic once the virus was over.

Yowell also pointed out the school board didn’t need a school security officer ($23,120) since the supervisors were funding a Madison County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer (SRO) for each of the county’s four campuses and suggested coaches didn’t need the school board’s proposed $500 per season stipend increase ($27,000).

Yowell also removed $590,000 in state money believing the general assembly would fix the Virginia Department of Education’s financial error that may cost the county $240,000 in grocery sales tax revenue and $350,000 in anticipated increase in state funding, drawing on the Senate budget rather than the more conservative House of Delegates budget.

The General Assembly ended its session at the end of February but the joint state budget conference committee is still working out the details on a statewide FY24 budget.

Yowell said if the general assembly didn’t come through with any or all of the $590,000, the supervisors would entertain a supplemental appropriation at a later date.

Jackson, meanwhile, found fault with the school division’s hiring of a public information officer, suggesting the salary for that position wouldn’t be fulfilled.

Supervisor Jim Jewett questioned the need for 10 administrators for the schools.

Graham said each building had a principal and assistant principal while alternative education had a principal and the high school, an activities director. Each position requires an advanced degree.

Jewett requested Graham’s office provide the supervisors with a spread sheet with administrative positions, names of employees, current salary and benefits, and what it would be with the General Assembly-required cost-of-living-adjustment.

Yowell concluded even with his revisions, taxpayers would need to ante up $800,414 to the budget, representing an increase in real estate taxes of 4.6 cents. The supervisors could dip into its rainy-day fund to cover the increase, saving taxpayers less money in their wallets.

While the supervisors took stabs at the budget, in actuality, it doesn’t work the way the supervisors described.

State law requires school boards to present recommended budgets to county governing bodies, who then can review and determine how much supervisors will give to the school division.

The division in turn, must reallocate its budget to absorb any cuts and place whatever amount in its line items as long as they have a balanced budget at the end of the process.