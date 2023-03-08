Becky G Wins American Express Impact Award at Billboard’s Women In Music 2023

Becky G received the American Express Impact Award at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards for using her platform to support underrepresented populations in the United States and Latin America.

From being a co-chair of Michelle Obama’s voter registration nonprofit, When We All Vote , to supporting LatinX artists with her makeup brand, Treslúce Beauty , the star is constantly using her platform to inspire others and make a positive impact.

Becky G accepted the American Express Impact Award at YouTube Theater during Billboard’s highly anticipated Women In Music event on Wednesday, March 1. Music fans in attendance and at-home watching on YouTube and Billboard.com were treated to a special live rendition of her hit song “MAMIII.”

Becky G Accepts the American Express Impact Award at Billboard Women in Music

Throughout her career, Becky G has stayed true to her identity as a “200%er.” Born Rebecca Marie Gomez, she is a Hispanic 200%er, identifying as 100% Mexican and 100% American born to second-generation immigrants. She started her career in entertainment as a child, initially booking commercials and voiceover opportunities to help financially support her family before deciding she wanted to be a musician. Since then, Gomez has seen massive success with five career Billboard Top 10s on the Hot Latin Songs Chart and over two billion song streams in the U.S.

Fellow pop star Dove Cameron presented the Impact Award, detailing Gomez’s success and the extent of her philanthropy. Cameron showed admiration for her dedication to supporting underrepresented communities and cited examples of how Gomez previously has leveraged her platform to raise awareness for the Black Lives Matter movement and DREAMers.

Becky G delivered her powerful acceptance speech in a mix of English and Spanish. “Tomorrow is my birthday,” Gomez said while holding back tears. “And I cannot help but think this is some kind of crazy sign from God that this is exactly where I’m supposed to be.”

“It’s wild because I’m receiving this award that’s called the Impact Award but it’s just as impactful on me and my life and my career for so many reasons,” Gomez continued “But especially because I made a vow to my community, to my family, to my younger self that maybe the promise wasn’t that I wouldn’t leave where I came from, but that I would take where I’m from wherever I go.”

Even though there is always work to be done, Becky G is committed to making an impact in music and beyond.

“Without fear, there is no courage and with that same courage, we can make impact,” she concluded.

