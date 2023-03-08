Open in App
Saint Paul, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul to start single-side street parking on Friday

By WCCO Staff,

5 days ago

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul is joining Minneapolis by instituting one-sided parking due to heavy snow accumulation with more on the way.

Mayor Melvin Carter and city officials announced the new restrictions via live stream on the city's Facebook page.

Beginning Friday at 8 a.m., cars will no longer be permitted to park on the even sides of all residential streets in St. Paul.

"The safety of our residents, workers, and visitors is our top priority in Saint Paul," said Mayor Carter. "This action will help ensure our emergency services and Public Works can keep our streets safe and passable."

Cars can park on the odd-numbered side of residential streets and follow normally posted parking restrictions on main streets.

The restriction will be in effect until April 15, or earlier if the city determines street conditions allow the ban to be lifted.

Minneapolis started its winter parking restriction in late January, which is in effect until April 1.

So far, the Twin Cities has seen over 70 inches of snow. Typically, the metro receives around 55 inches of snow the entire winter season.

Thursday and Friday are back-to-back NEXT Weather Alert days with six inches of snow possible in parts of the state.

For more information on St. Paul's parking restrictions, click here .

