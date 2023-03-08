Open in App
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens name Dennard Wilson as DBs coach

By Steve Rudden,

5 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens have seen plenty of coaching changes happen throughout the course of the 2023 offseason. The team is working to finalize the offensive and defensive staff for the upcoming year, and has made many solid hires along the way.

Former Baltimore safety coach D’Anton Lynn left the Ravens to become the new defensive coordinator at UCLA. In a move to add back to the defensive backs area of their coaching staff, the Ravens named former Philadelphia Eagles coach Dennard Wilson as their new defensive backs coach.

The former Eagles defensive passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach is looking to improve upon what the Baltimore Ravens currently have in their secondary. Wilson is held in very high regard throughout the NFL, and is another home-run hire for a team that is looking to continue their defensive dominance.

If Wilson can continue the success he had in Philadelphia, then the Ravens’ secondary will likely be one of the top units in the league once again. Wilson is also probably very excited to be back near where he grew up, as he’s locally from Maryland.

