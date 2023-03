Scarlet Nation

Brandon Miller speaks out on 'heartbreaking' murder of Janae Harris By Tony Tsoukalas • TideIllustrated Managing Editor, 3 days ago

By Tony Tsoukalas • TideIllustrated Managing Editor, 3 days ago

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A solemn Brandon Miller met with the media Wednesday for the first time since having his name involved in a capital murder ...