Dale Burroughs was the owner of Burroughs Welding Shop By Kathy Ropp, 3 days ago

LORIS-Graveside services for Dale Burroughs, 92, will be held March 11 at 2 p.m. in Twin City Memorial Gardens in Loris with the Rev. Hunter ...